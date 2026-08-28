The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which ran out of time in Parliament’s last session, is due back in the House of Commons on September 11

Andy Burnham has said he will not vote on the assisted dying Bill. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Andy Burnham has said he will not vote on the assisted dying Bill at second reading because he does not want to “unduly influence the debate as Prime Minister”.

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In a letter to members of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), the Prime Minister said: “This is an incredibly important and personal debate, not just for members, but for so many people across the country. “There is no single right position and I have deep respect for MPs on all sides, and the expertise they bring to this debate. We have all had different life experiences that will inform how we see this issue and everyone must be given the space to arrive at their own decision on the Bill. “I know the conclusions colleagues come to weigh heavily on them and that we will all take our responsibilities as MPs incredibly seriously when it comes to the debate and voting. It is vital that every view is respected." The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which ran out of time in Parliament’s last session, is due back in the House of Commons on September 11. The Bill proposes allowing adults in England and Wales with fewer than six months to live to apply for an assisted death subject to the approval of two doctors and an expert panel. Mr Burnham continued: “I, of course, have my own personal views on the issue. However, I am also clear that this is a matter for Parliament to decide and my role, as the Prime Minister, will be to lead a Government that implements the will of Parliament in this area – whether that is to change the law or not. Read More: Andy Burnham has been crowned Britain’s first TikTok PM, but do the numbers back it up? Read More: The Burnham bounce has brought house buyers back, now Britain has a chance to make moving easier

“I also do not want to unduly influence the debate as Prime Minister and for every colleague to know it is a genuinely free vote. For these reasons, I have taken the decision that it is most appropriate for me not to vote at second reading.” Andy Burnham urged ministers to reiterate that the assisted dying Bill is “a question for Parliament, on which the official Government position is to remain neutral”. Lauren Edwards, who has reintroduced the assisted dying Bill, welcomed Andy Burnham’s plan for Government to remain neutral on the legislation. The Labour MP said: “I very much welcome the Prime Minister’s confirmation that number 10’s position on the Terminally Ill Adults Bill is unchanged – that this is a matter for MPs in a free vote and that it will be Government policy to implement whatever Parliament decides." In a separate letter to his ministers, he said: “Lauren Edwards MP has reintroduced the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which would enable assisted dying in England and Wales. “This is an incredibly important and deeply personal issue, on which Ministers will understandably hold different views. “As is long-standing convention for such issues of conscience, I have set aside collective responsibility on the Bill and on the question of whether assisted dying should be permitted. That means Ministers can vote, or abstain, however they wish.

Supporters of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life Bill) outside Parliament. Picture: Alamy