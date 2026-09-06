Burnham attends church service with King and Queen in Scotland
The Prime Minister went to Crathie Kirk, a small granite church on Royal Deeside, with his wife and the royals on Sunday afternoon.
Andy Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel, have joined the King and Queen at a church service in Scotland.
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The Prime Minister attended Crathie Kirk, a small granite church on Royal Deeside, with the royals on Sunday afternoon.
The church is regularly visited by members of the Royal Family, who stay nearby at Balmoral.
The late Queen Elizabeth II was also a regular attendee at the church during her reign.
Mr Burnham is among several prime ministers who have previously visited Crathie Kirk with the royals, with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer also attending services during their time in office.
Gillian Garner, from Cheshire, was among members of the public who attended the service with their families.
She described the event as “moving” and “wonderful”.
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She added: “It was truly amazing to stand in the church with the King and the Queen, the Prime Minister and his wife. It was a moving, wonderful service.”
The family had attended services at the church during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, after a local police officer told them members of the public could join the congregation alongside the royals.
“There are no words to describe it,” Ms Garner told PA. “It was very moving.”
The family said the service promoted the value of kindness and helping the most vulnerable.
They said Mr Burnham was thanked for attending the event.
The Chandler family, from Carlisle, said there was a sense of excitement around seeing the royals in the Scottish Highlands after attending the Braemar Gathering.
“It’s always nice to see the royals,” they said. “It’s quite special.”
On Saturday, the King and Queen attended the annual Braemar Gathering in the Highlands.
Charles and Camilla were met by thousands of spectators at the Highland Games event.
While attending the games, the Queen was presented with a heather posy by 11-year-old Highland dancer Ally Dey.
The King and Queen left the games at around 4pm before making their way to the afternoon church service.