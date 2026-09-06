Andy Burnham and his wife, Marie-France van Heel, have joined the King and Queen at a church service in Scotland.

The Prime Minister attended Crathie Kirk, a small granite church on Royal Deeside, with the royals on Sunday afternoon.

The church is regularly visited by members of the Royal Family, who stay nearby at Balmoral.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was also a regular attendee at the church during her reign.

Mr Burnham is among several prime ministers who have previously visited Crathie Kirk with the royals, with Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer also attending services during their time in office.

Gillian Garner, from Cheshire, was among members of the public who attended the service with their families.

She described the event as “moving” and “wonderful”.

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