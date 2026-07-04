Burnham promises ‘I’ll back rugby league from the highest office’
The putative prime minister, and former RFL president, attended Magic Weekend and declared his dedication to the sport
Andy Burnham has said he wants rugby league to get more backing.
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The prime minister-in-waiting was at the Super League Magic Weekend and told Sky Sports: “I am a former president of the Rugby Football League. I would back this sport from the highest office.”
He added: “This sport does need more. It’s a brilliant spectacle. I think rugby league deserves more.”
Andy Burnham then reiterated both his dedication to the sport and to becoming prime minister, saying rugby league would have "powerful backers if all our plans are fulfilled."
The former MP for Leigh is a big Leigh Leopards supporter, and was at Magic Weekend to watch his team beat Warrington Wolves 24-6.
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This isn’t the first time Burnham has pledged his allegiance to the sport. During a Q&A on Reddit on Friday, he was asked whether he had any plans to support historic rugby league clubs in the UK, and said he would be a “staunch advocate” for the sport.
Before Magic Weekend, there had been talk of scrapping the event altogether because of an overcrowded calendar, but the record 80,000 crowd — including one potential prime minister — in attendance this year underlines its popularity.
But despite this weekend’s success, the sport still faces challenges, including squeezed finances, competition from bigger sports and a long-running struggle to grow beyond its traditional heartlands.
Rugby league still enjoys huge support in the north of England — especially in places like Leigh, Wigan, St Helens, Hull and across Greater Manchester — where it remains part of the sporting fabric.
The Challenge Cup final was played during the Makerfield by-election, and as hometown heroes Wigan Warriors beat Hull KR at Wembley, Andy Burnham watched alongside his future constituents from local club Wigan St Judes ARLFC and told the Times:
“The difference between the Labour Party and rugby league is that, while rugby league has its challenges, it’s run by the northern set, and I don’t think the same can always be said of the Labour Party.”
His beloved Leigh Leopards delivered an emphatic victory on the first day of Magic Weekend. Burnham will be hoping he too can deliver on changing the fortunes of the Labour Party, the country and rugby league.