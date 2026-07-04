The putative prime minister, and former RFL president, attended Magic Weekend and declared his dedication to the sport

Andy Burnham promised to stand up for rugby league while at Magic Weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Andy Burnham has said he wants rugby league to get more backing.

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Andy Burnham poses with a personalised Leigh Leopards shirt before their match against Warrington Wolves. Picture: Alamy

This isn’t the first time Burnham has pledged his allegiance to the sport. During a Q&A on Reddit on Friday, he was asked whether he had any plans to support historic rugby league clubs in the UK, and said he would be a “staunch advocate” for the sport. Before Magic Weekend, there had been talk of scrapping the event altogether because of an overcrowded calendar, but the record 80,000 crowd — including one potential prime minister — in attendance this year underlines its popularity. But despite this weekend’s success, the sport still faces challenges, including squeezed finances, competition from bigger sports and a long-running struggle to grow beyond its traditional heartlands. Rugby league still enjoys huge support in the north of England — especially in places like Leigh, Wigan, St Helens, Hull and across Greater Manchester — where it remains part of the sporting fabric.

Andy Burnham greets a supporter ahead of the Magic Weekend match at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy