Andy Burnham was unable to answer questions about braking distance correctly.

Burnham jokes ‘I’m a bad driver’ after failing road safety quiz for children. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Prime Minister joked that he was a bad driver after getting a quiz for primary-age children about braking distance wrong.

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During a visit to Siemens Rail Technology Centre in Chippenham on Friday, Andy Burnham was invited to take part in a lesson hosted by TV presenter Maddie Moate with year five and six pupils from the town. The host asked Mr Burnham and the children a series of questions about the braking distance of moving vehicles, with the Prime Minister making light of his incorrect answers. “That shows why I’m a bad driver, doesn’t it,” he joked. The Prime Minister visited the manufacturing company in Wiltshire to highlight his plans to create more work experience opportunities for young people and tackle barriers to employment. Read more: ‘Significant impacts and risks’ from data centres, government official cautions Read more: Treasury secretary blasts 'unfair' practice of firms not listing salary on job adverts, as Burnham moves to introduce 'say what you pay' law

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham watches young visitors of a local school during his visit at the Siemens Rail Technology Centre (SRTC). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

While there, he built a circuit board alongside apprentices and took part in the Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lesson livestreamed to classrooms across the country. The Prime Minister was put to the test by Ms Moate alongside pupils from Monkton Park Primary School in Chippenham. She said: “I’ve got a quiz question for everyone. What do you think the stopping distance of a car travelling at 30mph is – so this is a car kind of travelling at the speed it would normally go along maybe a high street, and it needs to stop. “How far, how many metres, do you think it will take to stop that car travelling at 30mph?” Mr Burnham responded: “I’m thinking 20,” while the children guessed one metre and six metres. “The answer is 14 metres,” Ms Moate said. “There’s no wrong answers here, we’re getting involved, this is science, we’ve got to be curious, right?”

Morgan Chambers, Higher Manufacturing Production Apprentice, watches Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy