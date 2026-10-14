Is there panic on the streets of London? John Swinney certainly seems to think so.

He used the P word when talking to LBC ahead of SNP conference, when describing the decision by both the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition to come to Scotland in the next few days.

There is an unwritten rule during conference season that other political party leaders don’t step on the toes of whoever is rallying their troops. They give their political opponents their moment in the limelight. Both Andy Burnham and Kemi Badenoch - who have had their conferences - have decided to ignore that.

The SNP get-together runs from Thursday to Saturday with, as ever, independence top of the agenda. But Burnham has decided now is the time to come to Scotland to deliver a speech about devolution, a subject it’s fair to say Scots know quite a lot about already.

It will be his first such appearance in Scotland since becoming PM.

Unlike his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, who was a regular visitor, Burnham has barely set foot over the border.

Indeed, his one previous official visit was to attend the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. But then he is currently the most popular political leader in Scotland according to the polls - perhaps he hoped to keep it that way. Absence making the heart grow fonder?

So in deciding to head to Scotland this week, did he and his advisers not realise the SNP conference was on?

Or did they weigh up the odds of potentially derailing it, switching attention away from the independence deliberations in Aberdeen and delivering a similarly emotional argument for the union as he gave in his own conference speech?

It doesn’t really matter. Either reason will be grist to the SNP’s constitutional mill. John Swinney believes he’s got into Burnham’s head, and his decision to come north during the SNP’s annual shindig proves it.

Expect him to say as much when he gives his own conference speech on Saturday. A speech likely to end on a Trainspotting-esque refrain to “Choose Scotland”, the slogan the party has adopted for its latest indy-push. (A bitter irony given Scotland has the highest number of drug deaths in Europe.)

There is little riding on John Swinney’s speech. He won in May - he has a five-year term to get through, and to keep his members believing that independence is around the corner. But there is a lot riding on this speech by Burnham.

What will his offer to Scots be? It cannot just be one of urging John Swinney to devolve power from Holyrood to local government- redrawing political maps leaves most voters cold. He has also already said he will not go over the head of Swinney and try to dictate what further devolution should look like in Scotland.

His plans for social care don’t involve Scotland. New nuclear is also a non-starter. Safer ground perhaps would be defence and his plans for reindustrialisation and the potential for new jobs it could bring.

Burnham needs to come to Scotland not with panic but with a plan, not with a hatful of hollow, nor even of hope, but of happenings - especially if he’s to hold on to his 37 Scottish MPs at the next election.

He needs to offer tangible action that Scots will feel on the cost of living crisis, on fuel bills as winter looms, on security.

Indeed, if he really wants to put John Swinney’s gas at a peep in Aberdeen, he would announce the go-ahead for Jackdaw. Burnham’s calculation that coming north during SNP conference will grab Scots’ attention is probably right - the question is, will he be able to keep it?

____________________

Gina Davidson is LBC's Scotland Political Editor.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk