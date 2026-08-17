Baroness Kidron warned that Andy Burnham may be too dazzled by the power of social media platforms to tackle the 'scourge of Big Tech'

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been accused of not taking a strong enough stance on Big Tech. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The new prime minister has been criticised for being too “happy-clappy” on TikTok to challenge the powers of big tech, as concerns about online safety in the UK are on the rise.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Baroness Kidron, the crossbench peer and digital rights campaigner, challenged the PM on his approach to social media. Picture: Getty

Kidron admitted that she was taken aback by the new prime minister’s social media savvy, adding that even an anti-Labour family member had been won over by it. She said it was unclear whether Burnham could, or would be willing, to tackle looming threats from Big Tech. “My concern is that he doesn’t talk about tech very much and he uses it quite a lot,” Kidron said, adding that he was “Mr Happy-Clappy in his TikTok videos”. “I was with my mother-in-law last week and within three weeks of Andy Burnham becoming prime minister he had made her friends on Facebook. “I thought that was bloody impressive because she’s not a natural ally. She said she would never vote Labour again because of the winter fuel tax. “So somehow, he is using the technology,” she said.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has been active on social media since rising to power. Picture: Getty

Kidron warned that Burnham would need the confidence to say “boo to the big tech boys” and legislate in the interests of tackling social media harms to children. Kidron was speaking at the festival alongside Meta whistleblower and author of Careless People, Sarah Wynn-Williams. The bestselling book details Wynn-Williams’ experience working at Meta between 2011-2017, and the trials and tribulations she faced at the tech giant which now operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The memoir chronicles how the company aided and abetted advertisers in targeting vulnerable young people. Meta previously insisted it does not and has not “offered tools to target people based on their emotional state”. The author has been blocked from promoting the book, thanks to a US legal ruling, which has forced her to sit in silence on stage as the book is discussed around her.