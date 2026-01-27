James O'Brien is joined LBC callers to debate whether the PM made the right decision to block Andy Burnham's bid to return as an MP.

Andy Burnham has been blocked from standing in a by-election following a decision from Labour's ruling committee.

He had required permission from the NEC to run as Labour's candidate for the Westminster seat.

But the 10-person panel voted eight to one against him, it is understood.

Mr Burnham confirmed on Saturday he had applied for permission to run amid long-running speculation he could challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the party leadership.

James O'Brien and LBC callers debate whether the PM made the right decision in knocking down the Mayors bid to return to Westminster.

03:04 | Carl says it was the 'only possible outcome' for government's stability

07:25 | It would have been a 'lose-lose' situation for the PM, says Adam

11:00 | Caller Tom says 'only the PM is thinking of Manchester'

11:54 | Starmer made the ‘worst decision’ in terms of democracy, argues Joe 18:46 | Alan says it would've been a ‘disaster’ to allow Burnham to return