The polling, conducted by Ipsos, revealed questions still remain over opposition parties' readiness for government

Exclusive Ipsos polling reveals Labour has moved ahead of Reform UK when it comes to popularity in a reversal of fortunes for Farage. Picture: LBC

By Danielle de Wolfe

Labour is now more popular among British voters than Reform UK, with exclusive LBC polling showing Andy Burnham's party open up a three-point lead in the opinion polls.

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The exclusive data, compiled for LBC by market research firm Ipsos, saw 28% of those polled reveal they would vote for Labour if a General Election were to be held today, with Reform UK slipping into second place with a 25% overall approval rating. It marks a reversal of fortunes for Nigel Farage following the party's two-point lead in June. The poll, which consulted a random sample of 1,033 British adults on their voting preferences, saw the Conservatives on 18%, Greens 12% and Lib Dems falling behind on 9% on voting intentions. The uptick for Labour comes despite a distinctly lacklustre first approval rating for Andy Burnham, with the Prime Minister sitting at 29%, which is eight points behind Sir Keir Starmer who got a 37% satisfaction rating in terms of overall popularity when compared to the exact same point in the former PM's premiership. Of those polled, 4 in 10 were unable to answer whether they are satisfied with the job he is doing as PM. By contrast 54% were satisfied with Theresa May in her first poll rating as PM, 57% with David Cameron and 65% with Tony Blair. Read more: Burnham to enter ‘listening mode’ as he kicks off nationwide cost-of-living tour Read more: Wes Streeting reveals ‘unbelievable volume’ of online homophobia from people who 'cannot cope with the idea' of a gay defence secretary

The exclusive polling, conducted for LBC by market research firm Ipsos, saw 28% say they would vote Labour if an election were to be held today, with Reform UK slipping into second place with a 25% overall approval rating. Picture: Ipsos

The exclusive polling, conducted for LBC by market research firm Ipsos, saw 28% say they would vote Labour if an election were to be held today, with Reform UK slipping into second place with a 25% overall approval rating. Picture: Ipsos

It comes as Andy Burnham unveiled plans for a national tour this summer, with the PM set to consult the public on cost-of-living measures that could improve their lives. Officials said the Prime Minister would enter “listening mode” next week after returning from his holiday, with Burnham poised to spend much of August travelling the country to discuss the issues affecting local communities. The exclusive polling saw Burnham come out on top when the public was consulted on who they considered currently the most capable candidate to run the country (36%), compared to Farage on 15% and Kemi Badenoch on 13%. Comparatively, 64% disagreed that Reform was ready for Government, with 57% disagreeing that the Conservatives were ready. Burnham also proved the most popular of all the party leaders, with a 50% approval rating, and Labour with a 30% when it came to likeability, ahead of both opposition leaders, including Kemi Badenoch, who polled at 33% and the Conservatives on 24%.

It comes as the exclusive polling saw 50% of those questioned show support for Burnham, ahead of Kemi Badenoch on 33%. Picture: Ipsos

However, things appear less rosy when it comes to the government's overall satisfaction rating, with 70% of those polled dissatisfied with how the government is running the country. Just 18% were satisfied with Labour, while 12% undecided. It comes as the figures revealed that Nigel Farage remains the most unpopular of the main party leaders tested, with 18% satisfied and 61% dissatisfied.

It comes after exclusive LBC polling released in July revealed that almost a third of people polled believed Andy Burnham to be the most capable Prime Minister for the country, with only 16 per cent backing Farage. The data, which was collected between 30 July-4 August 2026, shows a surge in popularity - a phenomenon dubbed the 'Burnham Bounce'.

It comes as the exclusive polling saw Burnham come out on top when the public was consulted on the most capable candidate to run the country (36%), compared to Farage on 15% and Kemi Badenoch on 13%. Picture: Ipsos