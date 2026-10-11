The Prime Minister said he was 'happy to make his view clear' on the issue, ahead of the first military execution in the US in more than 65 years

Burnham described public execution as something he finds 'abhorrent in many ways'. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Andy Burnham has condemned public executions as “abhorrent” and said he would “never support” plans by the US to livestream the killing of a former army major by firing squad.

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When asked about the prospect of Fort Hood gunman Nidal Malik Hasan’s execution being made public, and whether the UK should take a stand, Mr Burnham said: “I certainly would never support that." “So, I’m happy to make my view clear.” Hasan is due to be executed on December 3 after being convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the Fort Hood military base in Texas in 2009. President Trump ordered the use of a firing squad for Hasan last week at the behest of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. It would be the first military execution in the US for more than 65 years.

Hasan is due to be executed on December 3 after being convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in 2009. Picture: Alamy

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be public, telling TV outlet Real America’s Voice: “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it.” Vice President JD Vance has cast doubt on whether Hasan’s execution on December 3 will be shown as planned. Asked about the prospect, he said: “I’m not going to be watching it.” Mr Burnham said: “It’s something that I can’t say I ever want to see anywhere in the world” “It’s something that I find quite abhorrent in many ways. But, you know, I only want to speak for what we will do and why we will do it.” Mr Burnham’s comments come after Cabinet minister Bridget Phillipson described the plans as “disturbing” and said she was “proud that our country did away with the death penalty a very, very long time ago”.

President Trump ordered the use of a firing squad for Hasan last week at the behest of Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. Picture: Getty