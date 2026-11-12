Andy Burnham believes in a 'win-win' EU deal to build 'Brexit people thought they were voting for'
The Prime Minister has said this deal is not about re-joining the European bloc
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Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he believes a “win-win” deal could be done with the EU to build a deal “more like the Brexit that people thought they were voting for in 2016”.
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Speaking at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Ireland, Burnham said he is looking to explore “long-term” solutions with the European bloc, which he will discuss further when he meets with EU leaders in Brussels next week.
Burnham rejected Lord David Cameron’s advice to steer away from the “very long and painful” debate, which he resigned over after the UK voted to leave the EU when Cameron was Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister has said many times he believes Brexit caused economic and social distress within the UK, and is open to renegotiating the Brexit deal.
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Mr Burnham told the summit: “The requests are coming from the European side. We are putting our requests on the table too.
“I believe there is a good deal to be done that could be a win-win for Britain and Europe.
“I think it actually could be more like the Brexit that people thought they were voting for in 2016.”
The PM said he does not believe people were voting for the hard deal the country ended up with in 2019, and he is open to negotiating something that “could be good for Britain, but also closer to what people voted for at the referendum.”
He did not reject that he could offer discounted tuition fees to young Europeans as part of talks, adding: “There’s a lot of issues on the table as part of a deal and I’m certainly one that supports greater youth exchange between the UK and Europe.”
Asked if his move to reopen debate on the UK-EU relationship had helped or hindered negotiations, Mr Burnham said: “I think it has helped, but there’s a long way to go.”
Burnham also pushed back against Lord Cameron’s belief that the UK’s economic woes are not related to Brexit.
“I would say the evidence says otherwise, and indeed the Treasury analysis says otherwise,” said Burnham.
The Prime Minister stressed that “no one’s talking about rejoin,” and he is only discussing agreements he is expecting to sign next week in Brussels which he says could raise GDP by 0.4%.
These agreements are going to be over food and farming, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme.