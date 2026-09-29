Burnham to set out Brexit 'options' later this year, insisting Britain needs to decide 'long-term relationship' with EU
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Andy Burnham has pledged to look at the UK's relationship with the EU, as the PM insisted he would set out possible "options" later this year.
Listen to this article
Speaking on the subject of Brexit during his conference speech, Mr Burnham said leaving the EU “hasn’t given us control”.
The Prime Minister detailed how Britain had “lost some of the control we had over our economy, as a decade of low growth has put us in a weaker position”.
“Brexit has done more harm than good,” he continued.
Labour was elected on a manifesto which promised no return to the EU’s single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.
Read more: Andy Burnham tearfully hails his dad as he pledges to create 'Britain worth fighting for' with sweeping reforms of social care, pensions, water and housing
Read more: Andy Burnham is the bravest politician in Britain for ending the triple lock, writes James Hanson
However, Mr Burnham has repeatedly indicated he wanted to explore much closer ties with Brussels, including measures to tackle immigration.
It comes after Defence Secretary Wes Streeting pledged to forge closer ties with the bloc in the run-up to the Makerfield by-election.
It was a move seen by many as an attempt to force Burnham into a conversation surrounding a return to the EU, in a constituency that largely voted in favour of Brexit.
Ahead of talks, expected later this year with EU chiefs, the Prime Minister promised to set out different options for the relationship with the bloc.
“I will see if we can find consensus around one which will give us clarity about our position and the future of the continent that we live in”.