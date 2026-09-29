Andy Burnham has pledged to look at the UK's relationship with the EU, as the PM insisted he would set out possible "options" later this year.

Speaking on the subject of Brexit during his conference speech, Mr Burnham said leaving the EU “hasn’t given us control”.

The Prime Minister detailed how Britain had “lost some of the control we had over our economy, as a decade of low growth has put us in a weaker position”.

“Brexit has done more harm than good,” he continued.

Labour was elected on a manifesto which promised no return to the EU’s single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

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