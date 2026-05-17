The debate was sparked by Mr Streeting over the weekend who described Brexit as a "catastrophic mistake"

Andy Burnham appeared to distance himself from his stance on wanting the UK to rejoin the EU. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has appeared to distance himself on calling for the UK to rejoin the European Union after Wes Streeting said he would seek a mandate to reopen the Brexit battle.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Greater Manchester Mayor, who will stand to become Labour MP in Makerfield, has previously stated his preference for Britain to return to the EU. But on Saturday evening Mr Burnham claimed he was "not advocating" the case for rejoining during his campaigning to win the seat in the constituency, which voted leave in 2016. Mr Burnham has in the past said he respects the will of the British people on Brexit, and any move to rejoin the EU could only come if a fresh mandate had been secured. Read more: Streeting lays down challenge to replace Starmer while calling for Britain to rejoin EU - as Burnham outlines leadership plan Read more: Trump warns Iran to 'move fast or there won't be anything left of them' in chilling threat following Netanyahu call

Josh Simons, MP for Makerfield, announced on Thursday that he would step aside so that Mr Burnham could try to secure a spot in Parliament and, eventually, challenge the Prime Minister's position. The apparent change in stance comes after Wes Streeting told reporters that leaving the EU was a "catastrophic mistake", adding that Britain needed a new "special relationship" with the treaty. The former health secretary confirmed on Saturday he will stand to run in any Labour leadership contest if one were to be triggered. Speaking publicly for the first time since quitting Government on Thursday, Mr Streeting told the conference that because "Britain's future lies with Europe, and one day back in the European Union". Jostling over Labour’s future direction on Europe began as the party debates how to move on from its bruising election defeats last week which left Sir Keir Starmer under mounting pressure.

Moving closer to Europe was the first of three major policy ideas Mr Streeting floated, with him adding: "The voters did more than send Labour a message last week, they issued a warning: that unless we change course, we risk being the handmaidens of Nigel Farage and the breakup of the United Kingdom." He called for a "proper contest" to replace the PM, as he and other senior Labour figures made their pitch to oust his former ally. Mr Streeting said: We need a proper contest with the best candidates on the field, and I’ll be standing." However, his comments were described by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy as "quite odd" on Sunday. Ms Nandy told LBC that rejoining the EU as being Labour's answer to the beating it took in the local elections misses "the point completely".