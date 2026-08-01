Andy Burnham previously called for a written constitution in 2024 book Head North: A Rallying Cry for a More Equal Britain, which he co-authored with Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram.

Mr Burnham said his proposals for devolution increased the case for a formal constitution as they would change Britain. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

Andy Burnham has said Britain may need a written constitution if the country is to adopt what he called a “different approach” to running public services and sharing power.

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Prime minister Andy Burnham has said the lack of written constitution 'disempowers' some parts of the country. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister said: “In the end, I think it does start to point towards a new constitutional settlement, particularly with what Steve and I were writing about with that commitment to equivalent living standards. “I said in the speech I gave in Manchester a couple of weeks ago about good growth in every postcode. It’s not just a soundbite. I actually mean that. “We need to have a country where everyone, in the end, can live a comparable life. That should be what we’re working towards.” Andy Burnham said he thought that approach should be the “cornerstone” of a written constitution which should set out a clear set of principles for how the country is run, including basic standards for essentials and transport links. He added: “It’s wrong that people are left arguing for things that are just fundamental, and they’re given in other parts of the country, and the lack of a constitution disempowers places in that situation."

Andy Burnham previously called for a written constitution in 2024 book Head North: A Rallying Cry for a More Equal Britain, which he co-authored with Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram. Picture: Alamy