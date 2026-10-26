Andy Burnham has unveiled five "everyday fixes" to help ease the cost-of-living crisis ahead of Wednesday's Budget - including tariffs being slashed on essentials and a higher tax-free mileage allowance. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has unveiled five "everyday fixes" to help ease the cost-of-living crisis ahead of Wednesday's Budget - including tariffs being slashed on essentials and a higher tax-free mileage allowance.

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The chancellor and prime minister have announced measures as part of a series of steps to help with heightened living costs. A higher tax-free mileage allowance will be made permanent, and tariffs on a range of foods will be slashed to bring down their prices. Andy Burnham also said the Government will do more to give people and businesses “breathing space” at Wednesday’s fiscal event, beyond the measures he and John Healey have already announced. Under the raft of measures revealed on Tuesday, and which are expected to be included in Wednesday’s Budget, the chancellor will lock in the 55p mileage rate for those who have to drive for work, for the first 10,000 miles. Read More: Burnham forced to row back defence spending promise - as rivals call for PM to lay out plans for 3% of GDP by 2030 at Budget Read More: Ending homelessness is more than putting a roof over someone's head, charity leader warns Burnham

The chancellor and prime minister have announced measures as part of a series of steps to help with heightened living costs. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Rates above that will be raised from 25p to 35p, with the Government hoping the overall package will help a total of three million employees and self-employed people. The Government is also removing tariffs on more than 100 products, including favourite foods such as baked beans, chocolate and gherkins. This will save households some £21 on food shopping over the course of the year, according to the Treasury. Tariff cuts on fertilisers are meanwhile aimed at farmers, while a tariff cut on kerosene will help homes which use the fuel as a heating oil. Ministers also plan to extend parental pay to more than 150,000 parents each year, including self-employed fathers who had previously missed out.