Cheaper beans and tax-free mileage: Burnham unveils 'everyday' savings that will put £1.75 a month back in your pocket
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Andy Burnham has unveiled five "everyday fixes" to help ease the cost-of-living crisis ahead of Wednesday's Budget - including tariffs being slashed on essentials and a higher tax-free mileage allowance.
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The chancellor and prime minister have announced measures as part of a series of steps to help with heightened living costs.
A higher tax-free mileage allowance will be made permanent, and tariffs on a range of foods will be slashed to bring down their prices.
Andy Burnham also said the Government will do more to give people and businesses “breathing space” at Wednesday’s fiscal event, beyond the measures he and John Healey have already announced.
Under the raft of measures revealed on Tuesday, and which are expected to be included in Wednesday’s Budget, the chancellor will lock in the 55p mileage rate for those who have to drive for work, for the first 10,000 miles.
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Rates above that will be raised from 25p to 35p, with the Government hoping the overall package will help a total of three million employees and self-employed people.
The Government is also removing tariffs on more than 100 products, including favourite foods such as baked beans, chocolate and gherkins.
This will save households some £21 on food shopping over the course of the year, according to the Treasury.
Tariff cuts on fertilisers are meanwhile aimed at farmers, while a tariff cut on kerosene will help homes which use the fuel as a heating oil.
Ministers also plan to extend parental pay to more than 150,000 parents each year, including self-employed fathers who had previously missed out.
A cliff edge on carer’s allowance will be ended, with the Government instead tapering away £1 of the benefit for every £1 earned above the weekly limit.
Elsewhere, the Government is rolling out hundreds of extra Post Office drop boxes, with the aim of reducing the number of people who have to queue at counters to send and return parcels, especially in the run-up to the busy Christmas period.
Prime Minister Mr Burnham said: “We are taking on the big challenges facing the country. But that doesn’t mean losing sight of the everyday problems that cost people money or simply aren’t fair.
“If you’re a nurse driving for work, a parent spending those precious first weeks with your new baby, or an unpaid carer picking up an extra shift, these changes will make life a little easier and put more money back in your pocket.
“And at Wednesday’s Budget, we’ll go further to give families and businesses the breathing space they need today, while we build a stronger economy, transform our country and bring down cost for people long-term.”
Mr Healey, the chancellor, meanwhile said: “Today’s everyday fixes are just a small part of what we are doing to give families a bit of breathing space.
“Conflict in the Middle East and Europe is hitting families here at home through higher everyday costs.
“We can’t control global events, but we can act where we can make a difference.”
On Monday, it was revealed the Budget is set to deliver a £432 million boost to help ensure homeless people are off the streets by Christmas.
Mr Burnham said he wanted to give “every single person” sleeping on the streets an offer of help by the end of this year.