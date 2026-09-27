The First Minister of Northern Ireland has called the demonstration an 'unwanted sectarian march'

A protestor in an Irish flag balaclava is seen on September 27, 2026 in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said people should "work calmly" ahead of a unionist march organised for a nationalist area.

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His statement came after the First Minister of Northern Ireland urged calm on “all sides” ahead of an “unwanted sectarian march” through a well known nationalist street. Burnham has called for calm over an Orange Order march scheduled for 8:00am Sunday which got a last-minute legal go-ahead to go through Garvaghy Road in Portadown, a well known nationalist strong-hold. As of 9:00am the march had not started. The march has historically seen clashes between the unionist Orange Order and Caltholic residents who are supportive of a united Ireland. Read more: Trump says he 'would love to see' a unified Ireland as he kicks off two-day visit Read more: 'I thought I was getting out today': Law student accused of transporting bomb across Ireland appears in court

Michelle O'Neill, First Minister of Northern Ireland (C) speaks to the media on September 27, 2026 in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Burnham, who is currently in Liverpool for the Labour Party conference asked for people to "work calmly through the events of the weekend.” And, said his government will provide support where needed. First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been clear she believes “this march should not be going down the Garvaghy Road.” While O'Neill, of Sinn Féin, has said she supports the “right of the Garvaghy Road residents to protest against this unwanted sectarian march,” residents of Garvaghy Road are now being asked to move as they are blocking the road ahead of the parade. The Orange Order march has not gone down Garvaghy Road since 1998 following years of clashes in the area.

Nationalists block the Garvaghy Road on September 27, 2026 in Portadown, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty