On Thursday night, Russia violated Poland's airspace with three objects, including a cruise missile, which the prime ministers has 'condemned unreservedly'.

Mr Burnham said he condemned the strike 'unreservedly'. Picture: Thierry Monasse/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has slammed the Russian incursion of a missile into Poland as “utterly unacceptable” and has promised to support the country in “any way that we can”.

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On Thursday night, Russia violated Poland's airspace with three objects, including a cruise missile, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, as he denounced what he called a "provocation" from Moscow. The potential crash site is reportedly near the village of Nowy Lipowiec, roughly 37 miles from the Poland-Ukraine border. Mr Burnham has said he condemned the strike “unreservedly”. He told a press conference at the UK-EU summit: “The incursion into Polish airspace is utterly unacceptable, and I condemn it unreservedly. “And from a British point of view, send a strong message of solidarity to Prime Minister Tusk and the Polish people, who we will support always in any way that we can.” Read more: Russia pushes back against US idea of NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine Read more: Poland foils Russian 'false flag' attack plot targeting civilians to 'drive wedge between Nato and Ukraine'

Russia violated Poland's airspace overnight with three objects that were likely two missiles and a drone, the Polish defence minister said on Friday, as he denounced what he called a "provocation" from Moscow. Picture: Reuters

The prime minister continued: “Europe is becoming more coordinated in terms of defence and security, and the agreement we’ve reached today will only deepen that. “As I said at the coalition of the willing (meeting), everyone is losing in this war. Everybody, and Russia is losing the most. When you see the number of young people, Russian young people, their deaths at the front line. “Nobody is winning; this is senseless. No ground is being taken, minimal gains.” The crash location is also about 47 miles from where thousands of European troops were taking part on Friday in a military exercise in south-eastern Poland to prepare for a potential post-war mission in Ukraine. Drones have repeatedly strayed into the airspace of countries on NATO's eastern flank since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, fuelling tension with the NATO military alliance and stoking fears that the war could spread.

Members of the Polish military gather near the site where the object fell. Picture: Reuters

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk said the missile’s crash on Friday was likely an intentional provocation timed to coincide with European military drills elsewhere in the country. The incursions happened as Poland was set to hold military exercises of the 'coalition of the willing' of Ukraine's allies on Friday. The incursion was confirmed on Friday by Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, who told a news conference: "There has been a violation of Polish airspace and an incursion by objects from the Russian Federation," "There was an Kh-101 missile. In the second case, one can also speak of a missile; in the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone." The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Andy Burnham said he condemned the strike "unreservedly". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Defence Secretary West Streeting is visiting Poland as hundreds of British troops take part in the exercise to prepare for a potential post-war mission in Ukraine. "These exercises, combined with the presence of defence ministers from France, the United Kingdom, and the Baltic states - along with eight chiefs of staff, including those from our key allies — suggest that the convergence of these events is no accident," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. He said that the exercises would go ahead and also said Poland would ask NATO for more support securing the alliance's eastern flank. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that there was no doubt that the objects that landed in Poland were Russian. "It seems we are dealing with an intentional provocation," he told a news conference.

This screen recording of a surveillance camera footage made on early morning on November 20, 2026 and posted on social media platforms shows a flash (top R) of an explosion near Chmielek, in Bilgoraj County in eastern Poland, some 300 km from Warsaw. Picture: -/Getty

Mr Streeting said in a post on X: “I have just arrived in Poland and seen the statement made by my friend @KosiniakKamysz about Russian violations of Polish airspace. This is very serious and I will meet Polish friends shortly. “The impact of Russia’s illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in neighbouring countries. “The UK stands in solidarity with our allies.”

I have just arrived in Poland and seen the statement made by my friend @KosiniakKamysz about Russian violations of Polish airspace. This is very serious and I will meet Polish friends shortly.



The impact of Russia’s illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in… — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) November 20, 2026

The latest incident comes after European countries warned against any attempt to decide peace over their heads, following President Donald Trump's embrace of Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "friend" at a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said investigations were underway at three locations - Rudnik nad Sanem, Molodycz and Nowy Lipowiec. Footage shared on social media from what appeared to be a security camera at a property in the village of Chmielek, near Nowy Lipowiec, showed an explosion in the distance. "I had just gotten up. I was making coffee, getting the kids ready for school, and then I heard a whistling sound. And then a thud — a dull, muffled kind of impact," said local resident Natalia Szponar. "I was a little panicked. I felt a bit scared."

Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk attends a family photo following an informal meeting of EU leaders at Dublin Convention Centre on November 13. Picture: Charles McQuillan/Getty