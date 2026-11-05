Andy Burnham has suggested his confidence has been boosted after the crushing midterm election defeats for US President Donald Trump’s Republicans.

Mr Trump’s party was stripped of control of the Senate and the House of Representatives following a string of historic losses in once Republican strongholds.

The midterms have sparked a debate about a wider decline of the popular right globally, following elections in Brazil, Serbia and Hungary.

Asked how he was handling the right in Britain during a trip to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, the Prime Minister said: “I think the pendulum – obviously, in the days we’ve been away, the pendulum has swung away from populism in other parts of the world.

“And so we’ve got to be confident in the moment that we’re in.

“I think people are looking for something more hopeful, something different, more unified.”

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