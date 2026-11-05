Burnham ‘confident’ after Trump’s midterms hammering
The Republicans lost control of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Andy Burnham has suggested his confidence has been boosted after the crushing midterm election defeats for US President Donald Trump’s Republicans.
Listen to this article
Mr Trump’s party was stripped of control of the Senate and the House of Representatives following a string of historic losses in once Republican strongholds.
The midterms have sparked a debate about a wider decline of the popular right globally, following elections in Brazil, Serbia and Hungary.
Asked how he was handling the right in Britain during a trip to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua, the Prime Minister said: “I think the pendulum – obviously, in the days we’ve been away, the pendulum has swung away from populism in other parts of the world.
“And so we’ve got to be confident in the moment that we’re in.
“I think people are looking for something more hopeful, something different, more unified.”
Read more: Senior Democrats 'vow to hold the crooks accountable' after midterm landslide leaves Trump 'considering firing Hegseth'
Read more: Donald Trump Jr joins JD Vance in scathing criticism of war against Iran after midterms disaster
Mr Burnham said the result and the US president’s reaction presented “an opportunity to refocus around the issue that everyone everywhere is struggling with, and that’s cost of living”.
He continued: “I mean, that’s clear from the results.
“It’s clearly the big issue in the UK and it’s what I’ve been focused on in the last 100 days, my first 100 days.
“It’s impacting people everywhere.
“We’ve been hearing it from leaders here in the Commonwealth.
“So that’s the opportunity, and of course that means finding resolution to conflict in the Middle East and in Ukraine.”
The midterms were seen as a referendum on Mr Trump, with the scale of the Democrat victory reflecting deep voter discontent over the cost of living, tariffs and high energy prices fuelled by the Iran war he launched with Israel earlier this year.
The Democrats won Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.
They also flipped numerous seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey, Indiana and North Carolina to regain control of the House for the first time since 2023.
Mr Trump, who has now been branded a “failed lame duck president,” had previously urged people to pretend he was on the voting slip.
In the face of the crushing losses, Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!”
The Republican president admitted the results had surprised him.
“I thought they’d do better, we had tremendous rallies,” he told Fox News.