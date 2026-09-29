Andy Burnham has confirmed plans that could stop homeowners across the UK from being “squeezed for every penny”, pledging a crackdown on landlords renting out the “worst quality homes”.

Andy Burnham has confirmed plans that could stop homeowners across the UK from being 'squeezed for every penny'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has confirmed plans that could stop homeowners across the UK from being “squeezed for every penny”, pledging a crackdown on landlords renting out the “worst quality homes”.

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If landlords refuse, the Prime Minister said he would make it “easier” for councils to acquire those homes, and warned: “We will legislate if necessary”. “We don't let people sell food which damages health. So why allow it with homes?” he added. Mr Burnham went on: “From now on, we won't. This is what I mean about taking back control with our communities.” He also promised leasehold reform legislation before Christmas, telling leaseholders: “The days of you being squeezed for every penny are coming to an end.”