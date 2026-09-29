Burnham confirms plan to seize privately owned houses and to stop tenants being 'squeezed' by greedy landlords
Andy Burnham has confirmed plans that could stop homeowners across the UK from being “squeezed for every penny”, pledging a crackdown on landlords renting out the “worst quality homes”.
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Andy Burnham has confirmed plans that could stop homeowners across the UK from being “squeezed for every penny”, pledging a crackdown on landlords renting out the “worst quality homes”.
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The Prime Minister announced that leaseholders will soon be given more rights and protections under new policies aimed at improving housing standards.
The plans would target properties in poor repair, including homes owned by absent landlords who receive housing benefit payments but do not reinvest in maintenance.
In a speech to Labour’s party conference, Mr Burnham said landlords renting out the “worst quality homes” would first be ordered to improve properties.
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If landlords refuse, the Prime Minister said he would make it “easier” for councils to acquire those homes, and warned: “We will legislate if necessary”.
“We don't let people sell food which damages health. So why allow it with homes?” he added.
Mr Burnham went on: “From now on, we won't. This is what I mean about taking back control with our communities.”
He also promised leasehold reform legislation before Christmas, telling leaseholders: “The days of you being squeezed for every penny are coming to an end.”
This comes as part of a broader housing package Mr Burnham said would include the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war era.
He announced that the Right to Buy scheme would be reformed so that newly built council homes could remain available for future generations – whilst ensuring existing tenants’ rights would not be removed.
Mr Burnham addressed concerns of young people struggling to buy their first home, announcing that the government would reduce the size of deposits required.
The Prime Minister said housing should not be treated solely as a market “with winners and losers”, but as an essential service.