Metro Mayors Andy Burnham (Manchester), Steve Rotherham (Liverpool) and former Conservative rail minister Huw Merriman hold a press conference outside Parliament supporting the proposed new line connecting Liverpool and Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has congratulated Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on his negotiations with US President Donald Trump, hailing a deal 'benefiting the US, Greenland and Denmark'.

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Andy Burnham’s colleagues dismissed past criticism of the US president as “politics” and “no bar to having a strong relationship”, ahead of the PM's first meeting with the US president. The two leaders are expected to come face to face at the UN general assembly next week in New York, having spoken to each other at least twice on the phone since Mr Burnham entered Downing Street in July. Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Labour chairwoman Bridget Phillipson was asked whether the encounter could prove awkward in light of past remarks, including his 2021 assertion that “any politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.” “Look, I think what you’ve just described there is politics, and the president knows that,” Ms Phillipson said on Sunday, who is also equalities minister.

“This is… far from unique, and people will express views at different points on different topics, and that’s no bar to having a strong relationship. “And the reason that matters is because the US is someone that is essential to our ability to share intelligence, to work together on defence, whether that’s Ukraine and much, much more besides. “That will be at the forefront of Andy Burnham’s mind when he meets President Trump face to face.” The Prime Minister has previously defended his past remarks about Mr Trump and insisted he would find “common ground” and “find a connection” with the president. In 2017, the former Greater Manchester mayor said the US leader would not be welcome in the city and following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021 he criticised politicians who had engaged with him.

Veterans demonstrate against the US administration and their statements and ambitions to annex Greenland. Picture: Alamy