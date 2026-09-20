Burnham congratulates Danish PM on Trump deal 'benefiting the US, Greenland and Denmark'
Andy Burnham has congratulated Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on his negotiations with US President Donald Trump, hailing a deal 'benefiting the US, Greenland and Denmark'.
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Andy Burnham’s colleagues dismissed past criticism of the US president as “politics” and “no bar to having a strong relationship”, ahead of the PM's first meeting with the US president.
The two leaders are expected to come face to face at the UN general assembly next week in New York, having spoken to each other at least twice on the phone since Mr Burnham entered Downing Street in July.
Speaking to broadcasters on Sunday, Labour chairwoman Bridget Phillipson was asked whether the encounter could prove awkward in light of past remarks, including his 2021 assertion that “any politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now.”
“Look, I think what you’ve just described there is politics, and the president knows that,” Ms Phillipson said on Sunday, who is also equalities minister.
“This is… far from unique, and people will express views at different points on different topics, and that’s no bar to having a strong relationship.
“And the reason that matters is because the US is someone that is essential to our ability to share intelligence, to work together on defence, whether that’s Ukraine and much, much more besides.
“That will be at the forefront of Andy Burnham’s mind when he meets President Trump face to face.”
The Prime Minister has previously defended his past remarks about Mr Trump and insisted he would find “common ground” and “find a connection” with the president.
In 2017, the former Greater Manchester mayor said the US leader would not be welcome in the city and following the January 6 Capitol riots in 2021 he criticised politicians who had engaged with him.
Andy Burnham has insisted he will find ‘common ground’ with the US president (PA)The US leader described Mr Burnham as “a very nice guy” last week, echoing some of his positive comments about Sir Keir Starmer during the early stages of his premiership.
Relations between the White House and Sir Keir’s government later became increasingly strained over the Iran conflict and disagreements about Mr Trump’s threats to annex Greenland.
Ms Phillipson said the Government would remain pragmatic in its dealings with Washington but conceded the war in the Middle East would pose challenges at the Budget next month.
Asked about the impact of the president’s decisions on the autumn statement, she said: “Well the economy is in a strong position, we’ve seen already in the first half of this year we’re the strongest growing economy in the G7.
“We’ve stabilised the public finances and I think people can feel a sense of hope and optimism about the future that lies ahead, but that’s not to take away from the very real challenges that you identify, particularly when it comes to the conflict we’ve seen in the Middle East and the impact that’s been having on businesses and families close to home.”
She added: “We do see the consequences here at home.
“And as we go into the Budget, making sure that we are doing everything we can to give people that breathing space to tackle those challenges around the cost of living has been at the forefront of everything that Andy Burnham has done since becoming prime minister.
“And I know it’s at the forefront of the Chancellor’s mind as he’s planning for that Budget later on next month.”
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey, an outspoken critic of the US president, urged the Prime Minister to take a firmer line in his dealings with the White House.
“There is a danger that the new prime minister could be Keir Starmer, but with just better social media, that’s not going to help anybody, is it? We need to see some teeth in his relationship with the White House,” he told the Press Association.
“I want him to stand up to Trump. It’s really clear that’s the only language the president respects.”
He said he wanted the Prime Minister to deliver “tough messages” to the US leader, adding: “I think the UK should do what the Europeans are doing, what the Canadians are doing, and start saying to Donald Trump, ‘the way you’re treating our country, the way you’re treating the world, is not acceptable’.”