The Prime Minister has announced plans worth more than £1 billion in his first 72 hours in office

Andy Burnham has told his Cabinet ministers to take a “hard look” at their departmental budgets as questions mount over how he will fund a string of major spending commitments. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham has told his Cabinet ministers to take a “hard look” at their departmental budgets as questions mount over how he will fund a string of major spending commitments.

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Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosts his first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. Picture date: Tuesday July 21, 2026. Picture: Alamy

The cost-of-living measures come as new research shows that the number of households unable to afford basic essentials such as food and heating is at a record high. An estimated 7.4 million low-income UK households were not able to afford at least one essential item in the last six months, anti-poverty organisation the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said. This is the highest number since it began running its cost-of-living tracker survey in 2021 and is an increase from 7.1 million a year ago. The figures, which involved a survey of 4,121 households in the bottom 40% of incomes between May 7 and June 5, mean Andy Burnham begins his premiership in Downing Street “at a time when the cost-of-living crisis has never been more widely felt”, JRF said. Their analysis suggests more than half of households not on means-tested benefits such as universal credit (UC) are struggling (53%), up from 47% two years ago.

The number of households unable to afford basic essentials such as food and heating is at a record high. Picture: Alamy

The JRF report, published on Wednesday, said: “The increase in the number of households that are going without essentials has mainly been driven by those who are typically less likely to suffer from material deprivation. “The number of households going without essentials has increased fastest over the last two years for those not on means-tested benefits, those who own their property outright without a mortgage, families without any disabilities or health conditions, childless households, and households that are headed up by someone over the age of 65.” The Prime Minister announced on Tuesday that he would scrap VAT on electricity bills in a bid to give people more “breathing space”. The government said the move would save households an average of £45 and would be funded using savings from the scrapped plans for digital IDs. However, Darren Jones, who Mr Burnham sacked as chief secretary on Monday, has pointed out that the savings for digital ID had not been identified, rendering it an unfunded pledge.

Mr Burnham has scrapped plans for controversial digital IDs. Picture: Alamy

Kemi Badenoch echoed the sentiments, saying that "unfunded spending giveaways or tax cuts" would "never be the answer". In a speech at Hampshire’s Farnborough International Airshow, Mrs Badenoch urged new Chancellor John Healey to “find the funding” for defence spending to reach 3% of GDP by the end of this Parliament. She said: “I have offered to work with (Prime Minister) Andy Burnham in the national interest to cut the benefits bill. “Unfunded spending giveaways or tax cuts without a plan to pay for them will never be the answer to Britain’s problems.”