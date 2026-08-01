Burnham 'couldn't be happier' after Labour's Bev Craig wins Greater Manchester mayoralty
The prime minister took to social media to congratulate his successor after vacating the role to return to Westminster in June
Andy Burnham says he "couldn't be happier" that Labour's Bev Craig has succeeded him as the new Mayor of Greater Manchester, beating Reform in the race.
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The new prime minister took to social media to share his congratulations to Craig, who he commended for her intelligence, passion and determination.
He wrote on X: "I couldn’t be happier to see @bevcraig elected as the next Mayor of Greater Manchester.
"We’ve worked together for many years, and I’ve seen first-hand her intelligence, compassion and determination. I know she’ll bring people together and stand up for every part of our city-region," he went on.
"Being Mayor of Greater Manchester was everything to me. I’ll forever be grateful for the privilege and I can’t think of anyone better to take Greater Manchester forward.
Read more: Labour's Bev Craig wins Greater Manchester mayoralty to succeed Andy Burnham
Read more: Mayors to keep more tax money under Burnham's plan to give power back to regions
I couldn’t be happier to see @bevcraig elected as the next Mayor of Greater Manchester.— Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) August 1, 2026
We’ve worked together for many years, and I’ve seen first-hand her intelligence, compassion and determination. I know she’ll bring people together and stand up for every part of our… https://t.co/6xjILhLhNE
Labour's Bev Craig was elected as the new Mayor of Greater Manchester on Friday.
Labour had reportedly secured around 45% of the vote in the first round of voting to progress to a run-off against Reform UK's Sian Astley.
Bev Craig will now replace the Prime Minister Andy Burnham to head up the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, who vacated the mayoralty after winning the Makerfield by-election in June.
The result will be a boon for Labour, who are enjoying what some have called a "Burnham bounce" to return to the top of voting intention polls.
Craig, a city councillor for Manchester, garnered 309,525 votes after the second round of voting - 66.3% of those cast.
Reform's Astley only managed around half of Labour's total - with 157,178 votes (33.7%).
More than two million people were eligible to vote in the contest, triggered by Mr Burnham’s election to Parliament last month, but the turnout was just under 25%.
The first round result in the Greater Manchester mayoral election was:
Bev Craig (Lab) 251,449 (47.15%)
Sian Astley (Reform) 111,928 (20.99%)
Geraldine Coggins (Green) 64,968 (12.18%)
Marlon West (Restore) 46,289 (8.68%)
Phil Eckersley (Con) 41,021 (7.69%)
Richard Kilpatrick (LD) 14,702 (2.76%)
Marcus Farmer (Ind) 2,969 (0.56%)
The second round result, after the distribution of the votes of the five eliminated candidates, was:
Bev Craig (Lab) 309,525
Sian Astley (Reform) 157,178