Andy Burnham says he "couldn't be happier" that Labour's Bev Craig has succeeded him as the new Mayor of Greater Manchester, beating Reform in the race.

The new prime minister took to social media to share his congratulations to Craig, who he commended for her intelligence, passion and determination.

He wrote on X: "I couldn’t be happier to see @bevcraig elected as the next Mayor of Greater Manchester.

"We’ve worked together for many years, and I’ve seen first-hand her intelligence, compassion and determination. I know she’ll bring people together and stand up for every part of our city-region," he went on.

"Being Mayor of Greater Manchester was everything to me. I’ll forever be grateful for the privilege and I can’t think of anyone better to take Greater Manchester forward.

Read more: Labour's Bev Craig wins Greater Manchester mayoralty to succeed Andy Burnham

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