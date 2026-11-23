Andy Burnham has been criticised for letting a TikTok influencer into No10 where he recreated Hugh Grant's dance from Love Actually.

In his interview with the PM, Mr Hamnett says: "I really, really do think you’re doing a really good job, and I won’t just blow smoke up your a---, I’m genuinely just saying that I think you’re doing a great job.”

Critics have described the influencer tie-ins as an 'embarrassment' and 'cringe-worthy'.

But the PM's critics have seized on the stunt to accuse him of failing to face up to tough questions

He posted a video on social media where he imitated the famous scene from the film in which the PM dances through the halls of No10 to the tune of 'Jump' by the Pointer Sisters.

Influencer Luke Hamnett was allowed into Downing Street to interview the PM for his podcast.

He added that the PM's socials were increasing in popularity and were "going off".

But Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused the PM of appearing 'extremely unserious' when the world is in a period of intense crisis.

She said: "When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke.

“Hugh Grant could dance through No 10 in Love Actually because he was pretending to be Prime Minister. Andy Burnham actually IS the Prime Minister.

“At a time when Trump, Xi and Putin are projecting power on the world stage, and people across Britain are anxious about the future, this looks extremely unserious.

“Being relatable doesn’t mean treating the public as though they are children who need entertaining.”

James Cleverly, the Tory candidate for Mayor of London, said: “I’m not sure what winds me up the most about this. The silly dance through No 10? The softball interview? Or the jarring continuity error?”

However the dance did generate some supportive comments online.

One fan wrote "This is the best thing I've ever seen."

Another posted "iconic" followed by a heart emoji.

Responding to the criticism , the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been very open about his desire to communicate with the public in a variety of different ways and channels that they use, and we’ve seen that reflected in the Prime Minister’s promises coming into office, and I think that particular piece of content was part of an interview.

“But the Prime Minister, as we’ve said previously, engages with communications on a variety of different channels, which is a reflection of how the public gets its information.”