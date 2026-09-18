He said it was “very fitting” for Micheál Martin to be the first head of government to visit No 10 North because of the close ties between the North West and Ireland

L: Micheál Martin R: Andy Burnham . Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has pushed for "stronger and closer ties" between the UK and the EU during a meeting with his Irish counterpart in No 10 North.

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The prime minister signalled his desire to "deepen the relationship with Europe" as the Taoiseach became the first international leader to visit the Manchester site. . Picture: Alamy

“Close to home, as co-custodians of the Good Friday Agreement, we are working together to uphold its principles as we approach the 30th anniversary next year. “In Europe, we are looking forward to a UK-EU summit later this year and, with Ireland in the presidency, wanting to take further steps to deepen the relationship with Europe.” As well as the visit to No 10 North, Mr Martin was joining the Prime Minister at an Irish club in his Makerfield constituency. Mr Burnham said: “Here in the North West, but across the UK, so many people have Irish connections and they will be so pleased to see you with us today. “So you are extremely welcome. “I’m really pleased that you’re our first visitor here.”

The visit comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Liverpool and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte came to Oxford this week. Picture: Alamy