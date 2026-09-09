Speaking during Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said that the Government was "absolutely" committed to raising defence spending to 3.5% by 2035

Andy Burnham told MPs that the Government was "absolutely" committed to raising defence spending to 3.5% by 2035 . Picture: PMQs

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has insisted that the government has a "fully funded plan" to increase defence spending the "Labour way" - as the Conservative leader branded him "continuity Keir".

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Kemi Badenoch. Picture: PMQs

"We will change education, support our young people, more mental health support," he said. "That's the Labour way to get the welfare bill down. And I say to the honourable lady, that is the right way to fund defence." Mr Burnham also attacked the Ms Badenoch for taking the "moral high ground", despite defence spending falling to 2.3% under the Conservatives. The opposition leader hit back by accusing Mr Burnham of "surrendering" the Chagos Islands, which are home to the Diego Garcia military base, by pushing ahead with a £35 billion deal to hand them back to Mauritius. "This is a weak decision, and it is no wonder that Argentina is now threatening the Falklands," she said. Hitting back, the PM claimed the Government would "not surrender our base at Diego Garcia" and continued that the UK would "relentlessly defend the right of the Falklanders to be British".

Ms Badenoch responded that other countries "smell weakness" and were "making claims over our sovereign territory". "He's pretending that he's the change candidate, but the fact is he's still failing to cut welfare, he's still paying to hand over a sovereign territory, he is still not funding defence. "So on the issues that really matter, isn't he just continuity Keir?" The opposition leader chose not to focus on the foreign secretary's condemnation on Tuesday of "ethnic cleansing" by "settler terrorists" in occupied parts of the West Bank.