Andy Burnham has vowed to continue to “support Ukraine 100 per cent” after Moscow warned the UK will 'pay a high price' amid reports British drones were used in strikes on Russia's mainland.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister was asked what his message to Vladimir Putin was after the Kremlin accused the UK of deliberately escalating the war.

Russia had warned of consequences and said the deeper Britain's involvement became in the conflict, “the higher the price it will pay”.

Responding to the threat, Mr Burnham said: “This is the UK doing what it has long said it would do, which is to support Ukraine 100% against this illegal war led by Vladimir Putin.

“We are providing support so that Ukraine can defend itself, and that’s been the British position all the way through this conflict by previous prime ministers. It remains the case with me.

“We are not fair weather friends. We will be there in Ukraine’s hour of need, and that won’t change.”

It comes after it emerged drones made by two UK companies were reportedly used in a so-called deep strike campaign against Russia.

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