The PM insisted the economy is still showing “resilience across the board" as he linked the inflation uptick to the war in the Middle East.

Andy Burnham has warned of 'difficut decisions' in the Budget after inflation jumped. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he is prepared to take “difficult decisions” in the Budget next month after official figures showed another jump in inflation.

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The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation accelerated to a five-month-high of 3.1% last month as higher fuel prices and airfares pushed up the cost-of-living for Britons. Speaking after the results were published on Wednesday, Mr Burnham vowed to ensure the economy “remains on track”, but warned he is prepared to take “difficult decisions” to do so. However, he insisted the Government “will not take risks with people’s living standards” in the Budget next month. He added that the economy is still showing “resilience across the board”, linking to the inflation uptick to the war in the Middle East. The official data comes amid warnings from economists that inflation will continue to swing higher over the coming months, with increases in interest rates also predicted. Read more: Burnham set to meet Trump next week in first face-to-face since becoming PM Read more: Inflation rises again to 3.1% in year to August as Iran war continues to push up cost of living

Inflation rose by 3.1% in August. Picture: Alamy

Households are also expected to face another rise in their energy bills from next month, adding to pressure on consumer finances ahead of the autumn Budget. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation increased to 3.1% in August, compared with 2.9% in July. It was in line with predictions from economists and points to an upward trajectory for inflation since striking a 15-month-low of 2.6% in June. It therefore moved further away from the Bank of England’s 2% inflation target, ahead of the central bank’s latest interest rate decision on Thursday. Many economists have suggested the Bank is still likely to keep interest rates – which help dictate mortgage and loan rates – at 3.75%, but that hikes are likely in future months. Forecasts for higher inflation will increase pressure on the Government to consider measures to alleviate the rising cost of living in next month’s autumn Budget. Andy Burnham said the Chancellor John Healey would use the “highest degree of prudence” on the economy, but also said he would look to protect living standards.

Andy Burnham said the Chancellor John Healey would use the “highest degree of prudence” on the economy, but also said he would look to protect living standards. Picture: Alamy