Zelenskyy was embraced by Burnham and afforded a red carpet and guard of honour as he arrived at No.10

Prime Minister Andy Burnham with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a meeting at Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham greeted President Zelenskyy with a hug in Downing Street today as the UK rallied behind Ukraine in the wake of Trump's 'dark' diesel deal with Putin.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy was embraced by Burnham and afforded a red carpet and guard of honour as he arrived at No. 10, shortly after the wartime leader was greeted with cheers from Foreign Office staff. Andy Burnham pledged that Britain’s support for Ukraine “will not change” as he welcomed Zelenskyy, hours after he met with King Charles, with the pair photographed smiling and laughing together. Insiders revealed the pair discussed issues affecting Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Putin, with the meeting coming in the wake of Putin's relentless targeting of the capital, Kyiv. Mr Burnham told Mr Zelensky: “You have seen the solidarity and the support you have got from everybody here in Britain." Adding: “We are behind you and that will not change.” Read more: King welcomes Zelenskyy with audience at Buckingham Palace Read more: Russia brazenly defies Trump’s energy ceasefire as strikes leave 600,000 without power in Kyiv - as Zelenskyy prepares to meet Andy Burnham

Prime Minister Andy Burnham with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a meeting at Number 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy has travelled to the UK for talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who is set to welcome him to Downing Street in a show of support after US President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia. Andy Burnham was seen to brand it a 'dark moment' for Ukraine in the Commons early on Wednesday, as he vowed to win back US support after Donald Trump's deal, aimed at reducing the prices at US pumps ahead of the midterm elections. It's a decision that was eventually reversed by the Trump administration, with the US President instead announcing an energy ceasefire over social media - one that Zelenskyy responded to by admitting it was "news to me".

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Speaking in the Commons ahead of their meeting, Burnham vowed to "repair bridges" between the US and Ukraine. The Prime Minister is expected to use the visit to announce an acceleration of military support for Ukraine, and to pledge further rounds of sanctions aimed at Moscow. In return, Mr Zelensky said he was “thankful” for the support, and “very proud” that the British people had proved “one of the strongest partners in our history”. The meeting comes as Ukraine faced one of its worst bombardments from Russia since the conflict began.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, arrives in Downing Street for talks with Andy Burnham, Prime Minister. Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham, right, meets with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

On Wednesday, Kyiv accused the US of assisting Russia's war effort after key internet services were "throttled" overnight, with Zelenskyy saying the move had impacted Ukraine's weapons systems, alongside a number of missions. The reduced speed limit was implemented by Starlink overnight - run by Trump's ally Elon Musk, with the satellites providing internet to much of Ukraine since the conflict began. An unannounced speed reduction, the move has left Kyiv with little or no warning of Russian attacks, with weapons and drones travelling over 100k/ph losing connection with their control systems.

Britain's King Charles III shakes hands during an audience with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy