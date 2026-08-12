Rare amber extreme heat warnings are in place from 9am until midnight on Thursday across much of the UK

Emergency services near the scene of the wildfire at Dunwich Heath on the Suffolk coast. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The Prime Minister will chair an emergency Cobra meeting today as parts of the UK brace for temperatures of up to 38C, with wildfires, drought and pressure on the NHS escalating.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rare amber extreme heat warnings are in place from 9am until midnight on Thursday across London, the South East, East Midlands, East of England, West Midlands and South Yorkshire. The Met Office said temperatures could reach 33C on Wednesday before climbing to 37C or 38C in some areas. Ministers from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), Home Office, and Department for Health will attend the meeting. The Environment Agency will also be present. It will be the second Cobra meeting this year on heatwaves, after one took place amid high temperatures in June.

The Prime Minister will chair an emergency Cobra meeting today as parts of the UK brace for temperatures of up to 38C. Picture: Getty

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of COBRA - the government emergency committee - this afternoon on the UK's ongoing response to extreme heat, wildfires and drought. Read more: Heatwaves set to drive prices higher, food producers warn Read more: Britain on course for hottest summer ever - as temperatures poised to hit 38C in fifth heatwave

A view of the cracked, parched earth of Stew Pond exposed following an extended period of high temperatures and severe drought conditions at Epsom Common in Surrey. Picture: Getty

“We know how challenging this summer is proving, particularly for firefighters tackling wildfires, farmers working in drought conditions, and NHS staff in busy A&E units. “We will continue to take the action needed to keep communities safe, protect water supplies and safeguard the environment.” It comes as the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) warned the country faces a “national emergency” over wildfires. Firefighters have attended 966 wildfires across England and Wales this year, including 185 in the first 10 days of August alone, according to the National Fire Chiefs Council. July was the busiest month on record for wildfires, with 458 incidents. Crews have been battling a blaze in the New Forest after a van caught fire on the A31 near Ringwood on Sunday.

Firefighters spray water onto burnt ground at a blaze on heathland in the New Forest National Park near Ringwood in Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

The fire spread to protected heathland, which is home to rare wildlife. FBU general secretary Steve Wright said firefighters in some areas did not have the modern equipment needed to deal with increasingly frequent extreme-weather incidents. The Government said it has made national capabilities available to fire crews, announced £97m in funding for firefighting equipment and worked with water companies on leak repairs and emergency water-saving measures. Nearly three-quarters of England and all of Wales are in drought after record dry conditions and high temperatures put severe strain on water supplies.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued heat-health alerts from Tuesday to Friday for nine regions in England. Picture: Getty