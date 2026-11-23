The Prime Minister made the comment as he presented his EU reset deal to MPs on Monday

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham addresses a media conference during the EU-UK Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Marius Burgelman). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham has said it would be "unthinkable" for Britain to rejoin the EU without another referendum.

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The Prime Minister made the comment as he presented his EU reset deal to MPs on Monday, offering his clearest indication yet that a public vote would be needed before the UK could return to the bloc. Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin asked Mr Burnham whether he could give a "clear and unequivocal statement" that rejoining without a referendum would be "unthinkable". Mr Burnham replied: "Yes, it would be unthinkable." The Prime Minister has previously said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but has ruled out a return during this Parliament. Read More: 'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall Read More: 'All options are on the table': Europe Minister refuses to rule out Labour seeking to rejoin EU

He told LBC last week that he wanted "all possibilities to be explored" for the UK's long-term relationship with the bloc and insisted the British public would be "the boss" on what happens next. Mr Burnham described the agreement reached at Friday's Brussels summit as a "landmark moment" that would lower the cost of living and help the UK go further in tackling the small boats crisis. The package covers food and agricultural trade, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme. The Prime Minister has said the deal could add up to £17 billion a year to the British economy. The food agreement is intended to end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on agricultural products from March 2028. The emissions agreement will exempt some British exports from EU carbon border taxes. Under the youth scheme, people aged 18 to 31 from the UK and EU will be able to live and work in each other's jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 visas available each year. The first opportunities are due to be available no later than January 2030. But a dispute remains over tuition fees for EU students at British universities. Brussels wants European students to pay the same fees as domestic students and has set a six-month deadline for an agreement. EU officials have said the issue must be resolved for the deal to be completed. The UK has resisted the demand because of the potential financial impact on universities. Downing Street has insisted the deal has been agreed despite the outstanding talks.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of being "spectacularly foolish" in the reset negotiations by "telling everyone how desperate you are for a deal". Picture: PA Images/Alamy