Burnham insists rejoining EU without a referendum is 'unthinkable' as critics round on new deal with bloc
The Prime Minister made the comment as he presented his EU reset deal to MPs on Monday
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Andy Burnham has said it would be "unthinkable" for Britain to rejoin the EU without another referendum.
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The Prime Minister made the comment as he presented his EU reset deal to MPs on Monday, offering his clearest indication yet that a public vote would be needed before the UK could return to the bloc.
Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin asked Mr Burnham whether he could give a "clear and unequivocal statement" that rejoining without a referendum would be "unthinkable".
Mr Burnham replied: "Yes, it would be unthinkable."
The Prime Minister has previously said he would like to see Britain rejoin the EU in his lifetime, but has ruled out a return during this Parliament.
Read More: 'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall
Read More: 'All options are on the table': Europe Minister refuses to rule out Labour seeking to rejoin EU
He told LBC last week that he wanted "all possibilities to be explored" for the UK's long-term relationship with the bloc and insisted the British public would be "the boss" on what happens next.
Mr Burnham described the agreement reached at Friday's Brussels summit as a "landmark moment" that would lower the cost of living and help the UK go further in tackling the small boats crisis.
The package covers food and agricultural trade, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme. The Prime Minister has said the deal could add up to £17 billion a year to the British economy.
The food agreement is intended to end most post-Brexit checks and restrictions on agricultural products from March 2028. The emissions agreement will exempt some British exports from EU carbon border taxes.
Under the youth scheme, people aged 18 to 31 from the UK and EU will be able to live and work in each other's jurisdictions for up to three years, with 100,000 visas available each year. The first opportunities are due to be available no later than January 2030.
But a dispute remains over tuition fees for EU students at British universities.
Brussels wants European students to pay the same fees as domestic students and has set a six-month deadline for an agreement. EU officials have said the issue must be resolved for the deal to be completed.
The UK has resisted the demand because of the potential financial impact on universities. Downing Street has insisted the deal has been agreed despite the outstanding talks.
Mr Burnham has invited EU officials to join a "brainstorming" process over closer ties and is expected to set out options for the longer-term relationship as part of his 10-year plan in December.
Europe minister Hamish Falconer told LBC on Sunday that "all options are on the table" when asked whether Labour could seek a mandate to rejoin the EU.
Mr Burnham has said he will stick to Labour's manifesto commitments ruling out a return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement during this Parliament.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of being "spectacularly foolish" in the reset negotiations by "telling everyone how desperate you are for a deal".
Questions have also been raised over whether the agreement will reduce food prices. First Secretary of State Louise Haigh told LBC on Monday that "nobody can guarantee lower prices" because of external factors, although she said the deal would reduce trading costs for businesses.