Burnham exchanged messages with Trump chief of staff impersonator
The British embassy in Washington was so concerned that it raised the matter with the White House.
Andy Burnham exchanged messages with someone impersonating Donald Trump’s chief of staff, it has emerged.
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The Prime Minister was in contact with an unknown individual pretending to be top White House aide Susie Wiles before concerns were raised about the incident.
No messages of significance were sent, and the suspicious activity was quickly reported to the appropriate authorities, it is understood.
The British embassy in Washington was so concerned that it raised the matter with the White House, according to Playbook, which first reported the exchange.
A UK Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on national security matters.”
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Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI had launched an investigation into efforts to access Ms Wiles’ phone after an unknown person contacted prominent Republicans and business chiefs while pretending to be her.
It is unclear when the messages were sent and what was discussed between Mr Burnham, who succeeded Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on July 20, and the impersonator.
Mr Burnham has not yet met with Mr Trump since becoming Prime Minister, but the US President said he thinks they are “going to have a very good relationship”.
The US president said the UK was “sitting on top of gold”, and that in a phone call on his first day in office the Prime Minister had “sounded terrific” on allowing the fossil fuel to be tapped.
He made his comments after Mr Burnham left the door open for future North Sea drilling and confirmed he told Mr Trump “we can’t ignore” the resources there.
Mr Burnham said he would “take a pragmatic approach when it comes to the North Sea”.
Speaking in the White House earlier this month, Mr Trump said: “Two things are killing Europe. Number one is immigration. Number two is energy.
“When you look at the UK, they have one of the best energy fields in the world, North Sea oil. Now I think your new Prime Minister is going to actually open up the (North Sea), from what I hear.
“I spoke to him, and he sounded terrific on this subject.
“But you open it up, you’ll be a wealthy country.
“You keep it closed, you’re going to be a bankrupt country, which is what you are now. Essentially, you’re a bankrupt country.”
He added: “You’re sitting on top of gold, better than gold, and you don’t do anything with it.”
He went on: “You have your choice. Not every country has that choice. Almost no country has that choice.”