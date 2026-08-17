The British embassy in Washington was so concerned that it raised the matter with the White House.

Burnham exchanged messages with Trump chief of staff impersonator. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham exchanged messages with someone impersonating Donald Trump’s chief of staff, it has emerged.

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The Prime Minister was in contact with an unknown individual pretending to be top White House aide Susie Wiles before concerns were raised about the incident. No messages of significance were sent, and the suspicious activity was quickly reported to the appropriate authorities, it is understood. The British embassy in Washington was so concerned that it raised the matter with the White House, according to Playbook, which first reported the exchange. A UK Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on national security matters.” Read more: Burnham to take on issues ‘ignored by Westminster’ in week two of summer tour Read more: Trump orders Pentagon to 'substantially reduce' South Korean military drills due to his 'very good relationship' with Kim Jong Un

Donald Trump and Susie Wiles. Picture: Getty

Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI had launched an investigation into efforts to access Ms Wiles’ phone after an unknown person contacted prominent Republicans and business chiefs while pretending to be her. It is unclear when the messages were sent and what was discussed between Mr Burnham, who succeeded Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street on July 20, and the impersonator. Mr Burnham has not yet met with Mr Trump since becoming Prime Minister, but the US President said he thinks they are “going to have a very good relationship”. The US president said the UK was “sitting on top of gold”, and that in a phone call on his first day in office the Prime Minister had “sounded terrific” on allowing the fossil fuel to be tapped.

The US president said the UK was “sitting on top of gold”. Picture: Getty