Andy Burnham was visiting a local sports ground ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

By Alex Storey

This is the moment Andy Burnham takes a tumble during a friendly cricket match with cricket legend met Sir Viv Richards during his visit to the Caribbean.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister stumbled as he attempted to make a quick run between the wickets while batting at Pigotts sports ground in Antigua. He was there to meet young local cricketers and Will Gaffney, the founder of the charity Bat For A Chance, who has donated cricket equipment to Antiguans. Wearing an England cricket top with black jeans and trainers, the PM faced a delivery bowled by a local player and hit set off for a run after hitting the ball into a gap. Read more: Downing Street refuses to reveal cost of government jet's detour to pick up Andy Burnham en route to Commonwealth summit Read more: The King and Andy Burnham could make history in Antigua

Burnham falls while playing cricket as he visits Bullets Cricket Ground in Powells, Antigua. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

But quickly changing his mind while halfway down the wicket, he tried to turn back only to lose his footing and end up on the ground. He joked afterwards: "My running between the wickets needs a bit of work." Burnham is in the Caribbean to meet Commonwealth leaders at a summit later today, where he is expected to set out plans for a “debt reset” aimed at helping Commonwealth countries battling repayments. The UK will also hand over £40 million over three years to speed up infrastructure investment, including green energy in the Caribbean.

Burnham is greeted by West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards. Picture: Reuters

Speaking on his arrival on Monday, the Prime Minister said that Britain will play its "full part" in shaping the Commonwealth as a "powerful force for good" in a more divided and unpredictable world. He said: “In today’s more divided, unpredictable world, the Commonwealth has the potential to be a powerful force for good, bringing together a third of the global population, and I believe it is key that the UK plays its full role in that. "Britain is bringing a new approach to this meeting, as we look to reshape a new era for the Commonwealth, as well as being open to discussions about the past.

The PM facing up to a delivery by a local player. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy