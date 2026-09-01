The statement to Parliament will also be a chance for MPs to probe him on the slew of policies he announced over the summer

Andy Burnham will deliver his first appearance in the House of Commons since becoming Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham is expected to call for greater public control over water, energy and transport in his House of Commons debut later today.

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In his first appearance at the despatch box in 16 years, the Prime Minister will argue that stronger public control over many of the country’s services can be an engine for economic growth. He is also expected to set out his belief that essential services have not been run in the public interest, and is set to make public control on important services a priority for his government over the coming months. Tuesday's statement to Parliament will also be a chance for MPs across the House to probe the Prime Minister on the slew of policies he announced over the summer. Read more: Andy Burnham is 'waging a war on London', accuses James Cleverly - as he quits shadow cabinet to run for mayor Read more: Trump threatens to ‘smack’ Iran after claiming US blew energy hub 'to smithereens' in AI video

"Andy is optimistic about our country’s future," A No 10 source told The Guardian. "He has a clear plan for how we turn things round. He is determined we make this the moment we bring back hope." Mr Burnham is also expected to face tough questions about how he will fill a £4.7 billion funding hole in the defence investment plan, left to him by his predecessor Sir Keir Starmer. As well as a reforged senior opposition team, Mr Burnham faces a host of political challenges as MPs return to Westminster for the autumn.

Mr Burnham is expected to call for more public control over water, energy and transport. Picture: Alamy