Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who was the first major Labour figure to call for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, is to be made a minister in Andy Burnham’s government.

Sarwar will be a minister in the newly revamped Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade headed by Jonathan Reynolds, after being elevated to the House of Lords, according to the Times.

The Scottish Labour leader called for Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister as early as February, and praised his successor Andy Burnham’s “bold Labour vision” as he entered No 10 this week.

Mr Burnham appointed his Cabinet on Monday after taking office, with further junior ministerial appointments still to come.

Mr Sarwar attended Mr Burnham’s first speech as Labour leader on Friday and said on Monday that he believed the new Prime Minister would “make our politics better”.

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