Burnham set to reward Starmer critic Anas Sarwar with peerage and role in Government
The Scottish Labour leader is set to vacate his post and join the UK Government as a business minister
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who was the first major Labour figure to call for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, is to be made a minister in Andy Burnham’s government.
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Sarwar will be a minister in the newly revamped Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade headed by Jonathan Reynolds, after being elevated to the House of Lords, according to the Times.
The Scottish Labour leader called for Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Prime Minister as early as February, and praised his successor Andy Burnham’s “bold Labour vision” as he entered No 10 this week.
Mr Burnham appointed his Cabinet on Monday after taking office, with further junior ministerial appointments still to come.
Mr Sarwar attended Mr Burnham’s first speech as Labour leader on Friday and said on Monday that he believed the new Prime Minister would “make our politics better”.
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Mr Sarwar has been Scottish Labour leader since 2021.
He said he planned to stay in his post after Sir Keir’s resignation in June - but now appears set to renege on his pledge.
Asked if he planned to serve for the five-year Holyrood term as party leader, Mr Sarwar said: “That is my intention.
“I’m hungry for the fight ahead and I want to play my full part in making sure this country never ends up in the hands of Nigel Farage and Reform.”
The SNP said it would be a “terrible look” to appoint Mr Sarwar.
The party’s deputy leader Keith Brown MSP said: “This is a terrible look for Andy Burnham who waxed lyrical about a new politics and devolving power – he’s just pulled the most undemocratic trick in the Westminster book.
“Anas Sarwar led Scottish Labour to their worst ever election defeat, but as is always the case with the Labour Party, there’s always a cushty number in the House of Lords.”