The Labour leader will officially take over at Downing Street on Monday, where he will claim the UK can look to the future with "hope and unity"

Andy Burnham will give his first speech as the country's leader on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham will promise to give Britain "more breathing space" and to renew hope across the nation when he officially takes the keys to Number 10 on Monday.

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The Labour leader will be sworn in as Sir Keir Starmer's successor following weeks of speculation and is said to be focused on resetting the government's priorities and shifting the focus to "everyday" issues facing Brits. The Makerfield MP addressed the Labour party on Friday when he became leader, but will give his first Downing Street address as Prime Minister tomorrow. He is expected to argue that Britain faces a "moment not for triumphalism but for honesty and reflection". He will also set out his priorities for restoring confidence in government and giving Britain "more breathing room". Read more: Burnham has the 'guts' for a 'bolder agenda' than Starmer, says Lucy Powell Read more: Thames Water creditors open to talks with Andy Burnham on more ‘public control’ Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.

Technicians working in the press area in Downing Street, London, ahead of Labour Party leader Andy Burnham taking over. Picture: Alamy

The former Greater Manchester Mayor will also say that he is "acutely conscious" of being the sixth Prime Minister in just seven years, but will argue that the "unprecedented turnover in national leadership underlines the need for a more stable and responsible politics". Mr Burnham hinted that he would lead his government in a complete reversal to Thatcherism, and said during a speech on Friday that he would "do politics differently" Speculation has grown on how his cabinet will look, but his team has remained tight-lipped. Angela Rayner is believed to be the frontrunner to replace James Murray as Health Secretary in a move that would mark her comeback to the government after she was forced to resign as Deputy Prime Minister after failing to pay £40,000 in stamp duty on a second home she owned.

Mr Burnham will take over from Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

He is also set to scrap Labour's plan to introduce a digital ID programme to concentrate on cost-of-living issues. Also in the speech, Mr Burnham will describe his swearing in as one of "reflection and resolution" saying Britain must be honest about the challenges it faces. Setting out his domestic priorities, the new PM will argue that "political stability must deliver tangible improvements in people's lives, with a commitment to giving people more breathing room". He will conclude on a message by arguing that Britain can once again look to the future "with hope and unity". It comes after President Donald Trump heaped praise on his incoming ally in response to his reported North Sea drilling plans.

Mr Burnham departing Labour's Special Conference last week. Picture: Alamy