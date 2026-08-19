Prime Minister Andy Burnham has issued a 'rallying call' to help homeless communities find accommodation before Christmas

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Visits A Homelessness Charity In The North East of England. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has said government money alone is not enough to get rough sleepers off the street and has issued a “rallying call” to help homeless communities find accommodation before Christmas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Burnham visited homelessness charity Changing Lives in Newcastle on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham has committed an additional £102 million to the cause, brought in from uncommitted budgets within the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG). This investment includes an £8.4 million boost to the Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund, which acknowledges the work of charities, faith groups and community organisations in the sector. The new funding will add to the £340 million which was announced last month to get long-term rough sleepers into settled housing over the next three years. The Prime Minister has also promised to donate 15% of his salary to homelessness charities, as well as the same percentage from his earnings as an MP to local organisations, the Big Issue reported. The prime ministerial salary is set at £75,440 for their work in No 10, and any PM is also entitled to a salary of £98,599 for their job as a member of parliament.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said government funding alone might not be enough to solve homelessness. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham also announced that he will host what is being called the first-of-its-kind national summit this autumn, which aims to “bring together leaders from across society – from business, finance, charities, health, faith communities and more – to ask what role each of them can play in ending rough sleeping”. The latest annual national statistics, published by the Government in February, estimated there were 4,793 people sleeping rough on a single night in autumn 2025 in England. This marks a new record and is the fourth annual increase in a row. At that time, 43% of people sleeping on the streets were in London and the South East. Mr Burnham said he understands that not every rough sleeper will take the offer “for their own reasons”, and also added that the government funding alone might not be enough to resolve the issue. He told reporters: “The Government money may not fully get us there, and I’m saying to wider society, faith organisations, let’s see if we can do this together.

According to latest estimates, 43% of people sleeping on the streets are in London and the South East. Picture: Getty