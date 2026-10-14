LBC's grilling of Kemi Badenoch over Tory Iron Dome plans hailed by Prime Minister during PMQs
The Conservative leader floundered earlier this week when probed by LBC's Nick Ferrari on how the Britannia Shield missile defence system would work
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Andy Burnham has praised LBC's grilling of Kemi Badenoch over her party's announcement of a £10bn Iron Dome during a PMQs clash.
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The Conservative leader floundered earlier this week when probed by LBC's Nick Ferrari on how the Britannia Shield missile defence system would work - telling him to "speak to a defence expert".
Mr Burnham mocked the opposition leader for the gaffe after she asked the prime minister why he hadn't set out a timeline to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030.
"She comes here every week and poses as the world leading authority on defence," Mr Burnham said.
He continued: "I recall an interview she gave recently about the Conservatives' plans for an Iron Dome.
Read more: Burnham should cut welfare to fund defence, Tories say as he faces friendly fire in first PMQs
Read more: 'You'll need to speak to a defence expert': Badenoch left scrambling for cover after Nick Ferrari asks her about Tories £10bn Iron Dome plan
He referenced the confusion surrounding the announcement, when Ms Badenoch denied that the party's new air defence system would be similar to the Iron Dome used by Israel, despite the term being briefed by her team.
He said: "She said it isn't our plan, and then it emerged that it was briefed by her team, which doesn't sound like she's in control of her own policy on defence.
"And then under questioning on LBC from (Nick) Ferrari, she said you’ve got to speak to a defence expert about exactly how it will work.
"But obviously we worked out int that interview - she wasn’t a defence expert and I think Mr Ferrari is still waiting for an explanation."
The so-called “Britannia Shield” would provide a network of radar, command and control systems to detect incoming strikes, along with interceptor missiles and counter-drone capabilities, the Conservatives said.
But when asked how the system could protect the whole country if it was mobile, Mrs Badenoch was unable to say how many units would be needed or how they would be deployed.
Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Tuesday Ms Badenoch said: “You’re going to need someone who works in the defence industry to explain to you exactly how it works.
”Pressed on whether the system could be moved by sea, land or air, Mrs Badenoch said she believed it could move “certainly by sea” - before adding: “I’m not the defence - you’ve got to speak to a defence expert about exactly how it works.”
The Tory leader insisted the proposal was not a single weapon, but a wider system designed to intercept threats heading towards vital infrastructure.
She said the Conservatives had identified £1bn a year for 10 years, compared with what she claimed was Labour spending of £70m a year.
However, when asked how many units the plan would involve, Mrs Badenoch replied: “I can’t - I cannot do that. It is a system, and I have been told that this is how it will work.”
She defended the lack of detail, saying her role was to secure the funding and focus on whether the scheme would protect Britain from a potential drone attack.
“The outcome, the effect, not the technicalities,” she said.
The pair also clashed on welfare spending, with Ms Badenoch suggesting the prime minister was "afraid" to slash the benefits bill for fears of triggering a backbench rebellion.
Mr Burnham responded that the party commissioned the Milburn report into the youth unemployment crisis.
He said: "I want a system where we give the right support to young people up front so that they can be in training, education or employment from 16 onwards.
"I think they do need better mental health support. I've argued for a different education system that gives parity to technical education."
He said Labour would bring forward the report soon and added "we will bring down the welfare bill".