The Conservative leader floundered earlier this week when probed by LBC's Nick Ferrari on how the Britannia Shield missile defence system would work

Andy Burnham speaking during Prime Minister's Questions . Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has praised LBC's grilling of Kemi Badenoch over her party's announcement of a £10bn Iron Dome during a PMQs clash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He referenced the confusion surrounding the announcement, when Ms Badenoch denied that the party's new air defence system would be similar to the Iron Dome used by Israel, despite the term being briefed by her team. He said: "She said it isn't our plan, and then it emerged that it was briefed by her team, which doesn't sound like she's in control of her own policy on defence. "And then under questioning on LBC from (Nick) Ferrari, she said you’ve got to speak to a defence expert about exactly how it will work. "But obviously we worked out int that interview - she wasn’t a defence expert and I think Mr Ferrari is still waiting for an explanation."

The Conservative leader floundered earlier this week when probed by LBC's Nick Ferrari on how the Britannia Shield missile defence system would work - telling him to "speak to a defence expert". Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The so-called “Britannia Shield” would provide a network of radar, command and control systems to detect incoming strikes, along with interceptor missiles and counter-drone capabilities, the Conservatives said. But when asked how the system could protect the whole country if it was mobile, Mrs Badenoch was unable to say how many units would be needed or how they would be deployed. Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Tuesday Ms Badenoch said: “You’re going to need someone who works in the defence industry to explain to you exactly how it works. ”Pressed on whether the system could be moved by sea, land or air, Mrs Badenoch said she believed it could move “certainly by sea” - before adding: “I’m not the defence - you’ve got to speak to a defence expert about exactly how it works.”

Mr Burnham mocked the opposition leader for the gaffe after she asked the prime minister why he hadn't set out a timeline to spend 3% of GDP on defence by 2030. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

The Tory leader insisted the proposal was not a single weapon, but a wider system designed to intercept threats heading towards vital infrastructure. She said the Conservatives had identified £1bn a year for 10 years, compared with what she claimed was Labour spending of £70m a year. However, when asked how many units the plan would involve, Mrs Badenoch replied: “I can’t - I cannot do that. It is a system, and I have been told that this is how it will work.” She defended the lack of detail, saying her role was to secure the funding and focus on whether the scheme would protect Britain from a potential drone attack. “The outcome, the effect, not the technicalities,” she said.