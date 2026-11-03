Andy Burnham is to give £40m to Caribbean projects as he considers making a formal apology for Britain's role in the transatlantic slave trade.

The UK will also allocate £40 million over three years from within existing budgets to speed up critical infrastructure investment including green energy in the Caribbean, No 10 said.

However Mr Burnham has ruled out offering direct financial reparations.

The legacy of slavery will dominate a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, the PM beginning talks over a formal apology and the King set to speak about the issue with “unflinching honesty”.

The Prime Minister has ruled out offering reparations for the harm caused by the transatlantic slave trade but he will use the summit to set out plans for a “debt reset” aimed at helping poorer Commonwealth countries and allocate £40 million for infrastructure improvements in the Caribbean.

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The King is expected to talk with “sincere sorrow” about the slave trade as he formally opens the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Antigua - however he has ruled out making a formal apology.

Mr Burnham has been criticised by opponents who claim that by being open to talks about a formal slavery apology he has put the King under pressure – an accusation denied by the Prime Minister.

Charles will preside over the event in his role as head of the Commonwealth but is politically neutral and will not take part in discussions, unusually held informally without aides in the room.

His role is about “inspiring and convening, rather than policy making”, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Mr Burnham’s agenda in Antigua included a meeting with his counterpart from Barbados, Mia Mottley, which included a discussion on slavery.

“Turning to the Prime Minister’s announcement outlining how the UK was offering a structured dialogue for communities impacted by the transatlantic slave trade, the leaders discussed next steps and the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her ongoing support,” Downing Street said.

Mr Burnham will seek to persuade Commonwealth leaders the UK is ready to play a leading role in a “new era” for the group.

The Prime Minister wants to look at ways of helping poorer countries repay debt over a longer period and with better interest rates.

The issue has cast a shadow over the Commonwealth, causing strains between the UK and its former colonies.

After the last summit in 2024 saw Downing Street insist financial compensation was not on the agenda, before all 56 nations signed a communique backing talks over reparatory justice, Mr Burnham said the UK was now pursuing a “new approach”.

As part of this, No 10 said Britain would lead two new taskforces: one focused on critical mineral assets and vulnerabilities in supply chains across the Commonwealth; and the other aimed at boosting trade and investment more widely.

Both will be set up by the end of the year and report back at the next leaders’ summit, officials said.

Downing Street said Mr Burnham would use the summit to “outline his vision for supporting countries grappling with higher debt costs”.