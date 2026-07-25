The PM is also expected to tackle youth unemployment and devolution in the coming days

The Prime Minister is determined to show that governments can make people’s lives better if they choose to, source says. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Prime Minister Andy Burnham “has the courage” to fix adult social care and will make a start next week, a source has said.

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Mr Burnham believes the issue of how adult social care works and is funded in England has been “neglected” by previous administrations. The Prime Minister is also expected to make interventions on youth unemployment and devolution in the coming days. A No 10 source said: “Andy is going to run towards problems that have been neglected, giving people hope again. “He has the courage to fix the most difficult issues that have been ignored for years and seen as impossible to resolve." Read More: Tories like me will back Andy Burnham if he puts British students first, writes Laura Trott MP Read More: 'Best day of my life': Andy Burnham hails opening of 'No 10 North' and hits back at critics calling it a 'gimmick'

They added: “He doesn’t accept that they are. They can’t be ignored any longer. The Prime Minister is determined to show that governments can make people’s lives better if they choose to. He wants to get Britain believing again.” Unlike NHS care, social care is not free at the point of use and high costs sometimes mean people are forced to sell their homes to pay for what they need. People with savings worth more than £23,250 are not entitled to help with the cost of care from their local council. Mr Burnham has already pledged to “use some of my political capital” on the issue. But in 2019, in his first speech as prime minister, Boris Johnson said the Conservatives would “fix the crisis in social care once and for all”, something that failed to come to fruition.

Mr Burnham also launched No 10 North this week, hosting a meeting in Manchester with Cabinet ministers and devolved mayors. Picture: Getty

Labour, under Sir Keir Starmer, faced criticism after the party was elected in 2024 for scrapping plans for an £86,000 cap on the amount anyone in England would need to spend on their personal care over their lifetime, having argued the proposals were not “deliverable” in the time frame. Mr Burnham said the failure to act over recent decades was “not defensible”. The Prime Minister and his pick for Chancellor John Healey are already under pressure to say how they will sustain a raft of support packages they announced for bus passengers, energy billpayers and pub punters. The Resolution Foundation has estimated that this week’s pledges will cost a total of more than £2 billion in 2029/30. Mr Burnham also launched No 10 North this week, hosting a meeting in Manchester with Cabinet ministers and devolved mayors.

The Prime Minister and his Chancellor John Healey are already under pressure to say how they will sustain a raft of support packages. Picture: Getty