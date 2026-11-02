Andy Burnham has ruled out considering reparations, saying he does not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs,

Mr Burnham is due to land in St John’s later on Monday . Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham will attend a Commonwealth leaders’ summit in the Caribbean this week, after signalling he was “open” to calls for a formal British apology for its role in the slave trade.

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The Prime Minister is flying to Antigua and Barbuda this morning for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), where talks about the issue of slavery are likely to dominate. The flight took off from London Stansted at around 6am for Antigua and Barbuda without Mr Burnham on board. He was collected from Manchester around half an hour later, where the Government plane was grounded for around an hour before setting off again via Canada for a refuelling stop. Mr Burnham is due to land in St John’s later on Monday before attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, after saying he was open to calls for a formal British apology for its role in the slave trade. Read more: King must be removed as Antigua's head of state, nation's PM says in Commonwealth trip bombshell Read more: King and Queen attend Sunday Service in Antigua amid calls for slavery apology

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending the annual Independence Ceremonial Parade. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The summit, which the King will also attend, runs from Sunday until Wednesday. Some Caribbean nations have made renewed calls for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit, and for reparations. Mr Burnham expressed his “sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions”, but, in keeping with previous governments, rejected calls for financial compensation. He wrote: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade. “Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them.”

Ruling out considering reparations, Mr Burnham wrote: “I do not think that British people today can be held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part.” He added that he would instead seek to launch a drive on debt-servicing to help countries repay over a longer time period with better rates. Labour former minister Dawn Butler said it was “right that the Prime Minister has acknowledged that it’s a complicated history and we should talk about it”. Brent East MP Ms Butler, who has long urged ministers to consider reparations for those who were enslaved, told the Press Association: “Reparations takes many forms. “It’s not just about financial reparations. “One of the leading requests of reparations is to stop the harm – that is a form of reparations. “Having a conversation about the complicated history, that is a form of reparation. “Understanding the structures that are in place that are designed to continue discrimination in one form or another, dismantling that, that is a form of reparation. “Discussing international aid is a part of reparations.” Ms Butler predicted that the debate on a state apology “will not be laid to rest until it is discussed and challenged and there is a way to move forward”.

The King arrived in the Caribbean nation on Friday ahead of his Tuesday summit opening address, which will receive heightened interest after the Prime Minister’s intervention. But Charles, who as head of state is above party politics, is not expected to offer an apology or reference the change in Government policy.

Slavery was an evil in which people from every continent and region participated. We should be honest about the whole history, not select the parts that are politically convenient today, especially given Britain's leading role in ending the transatlantic slave trade.



If… — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) October 31, 2026