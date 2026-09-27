The Prime Minister and Chancellor have said they are able to deliver on their ambitious agenda against a difficult economic backdrop

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham alongside Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey (R). Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have hinted at a “challenging” budget and tough decisions for the upcoming autumn.

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Speaking to the media ahead of the Labour conference, Andy Burnham and John Healey have said they will be able to balance their ambitious growth agenda with tough economic realities. The chancellor has said there is a “moral duty” to tackle youth unemployment, but in order to do this he will have to debate the case for welfare reform with Labour backbenches. Government spending is also being constrained by rising borrowing costs due to the economic impact of the US-Iran war, and other global events. Read more: At Labour conference, Andy Burnham has nowhere to hide, writes Bethany Dawson Read more: AI spending splurge helps UK economy grow in July

ritain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham travels on the new Royal Daffodil Mersey ferry. Picture: Getty

Mr Burnham insisted his Government could both deliver a bold agenda, whilst also maintaining the public finances amid the fraught economic situation. He suggested the public would have “more respect for us if we go and grab something difficult … and say, ‘right, we’re going to do something here’, rather than constantly playing the political game before fixing the problems”. He added: “It’s challenging, definitely, but there are still things that you can do. Always in politics, there are things that you can do. The question is sometimes, are you prepared to do them? Yeah, I am prepared to do them.” Mr Healey meanwhile suggested he was ready to argue his case with Labour backbenchers opposed to welfare reform, as a means of containing the ballooning costs to the public purse.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey smiles ahead of the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool. Picture: Getty