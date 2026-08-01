Burnham hints at scrapping jury trial reforms
The changes, proposed by David Lammy under Sir Keir Starmer's government, were designed reduce the backlog in Crown Court cases
Andy Burnham has hinted at scrapping jury trial reforms amid “concerns” about the proposed changes.
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The proposals were laid out by the government of his predecessor, Sir Keir Starmer, under former justice secretary David Lammy, who has since been removed from his post by Burnham.
Lammy’s plans would see juries in England and Wales with a single judge in cases where a convicted defendant may be jailed for up to three years.
According to Lammy, reducing the number of jury trials would help reduce the lengthy backlog in cases at the Crown Court.
However, concerns have been raised by most barristers and several Labour MPs that the changes will undermine the justice system.
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Burnham told reporters in Sheffield that his “instincts are that we need to find ways of not reducing access to jury trial."
The prime minister said that he wanted to "really look in detail" at the plans, which are set to become law over the next few months, in the Courts and Tribunals Bill.
"It's similar to the early release scheme,” he added. “I want to get inside these issues before I confirm any of the plans that I inherited and, in fact, probably looking for changes."
Just last week, Burnham announced he would pause a scheme that would have released thousands of prisoners in England and Wales early.
He also claimed to be preparing to reinstate Hull East MP Karl Turner, one of the biggest critics of the jury trials proposal, into the Parliamentary Labour Party.
"I've asked the chief whip to speak to Karl and, sort of, agree a process that can be taken forward," he told reporters.
"Obviously, addressing issues that the chief whip will need to discuss, but that's where we are."
Turner, the former barrister, was one of 38 MPs who signed a letter criticising Lammy's plans.
In the letter, they claimed the proposal amounted to the unacceptable "erosion of a fundamental right, particularly given that there are numerous other things the government can do to more effectively reduce the backlog".
Turner had the Labour whip suspended in March by Sir Keir in response to what was called "uncollegiate" behaviour towards colleagues, as opposed to his criticisms of government policy.
The MP hit back, saying it was "clear" he had been suspended because of his criticism of the then government's policy on jury trials.
He slammed the reforms as a "stupid idea" and urged Lammy to "please God, stop what you're doing".