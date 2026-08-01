The changes, proposed by David Lammy under Sir Keir Starmer's government, were designed reduce the backlog in Crown Court cases

The new prime minister may be scrapping proposed changes to jury trials, which are set to become law in the next few months. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Andy Burnham has hinted at scrapping jury trial reforms amid “concerns” about the proposed changes.

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The reforms were proposed by former justice secretary David Lammy, who was sacked by the new PM. Picture: Getty

Burnham told reporters in Sheffield that his “instincts are that we need to find ways of not reducing access to jury trial." The prime minister said that he wanted to "really look in detail" at the plans, which are set to become law over the next few months, in the Courts and Tribunals Bill. "It's similar to the early release scheme,” he added. “I want to get inside these issues before I confirm any of the plans that I inherited and, in fact, probably looking for changes." Just last week, Burnham announced he would pause a scheme that would have released thousands of prisoners in England and Wales early. He also claimed to be preparing to reinstate Hull East MP Karl Turner, one of the biggest critics of the jury trials proposal, into the Parliamentary Labour Party. "I've asked the chief whip to speak to Karl and, sort of, agree a process that can be taken forward," he told reporters.

Karl Turner (center) claimed he had the whip suspended by Sir Keir for his opposition to jury reforms. Picture: Getty