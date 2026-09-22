The prime minister hinted at the UK's future return to the bloc ahead of a meeting with the president of the European Commission

Mr Burnham refused to rule out the possibility of including a promise to rejoin in a future manifesto, stating it was a question “for another day”. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham has refused to rule out rejoining the European Union; but insisted it was “a question for another day.”.

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He praised Sir Keir Starmer's work to improve the relationship with the EU and vowed to go further to build bridges with European allies. “My immediate priority is to build on the good work that Keir did in rebuilding bridges. Because those bridges were broken in the early part of this decade. And Keir did a good job in re-establishing that relationship. “What we have got to do now is go to the next level in terms of reaching practical agreement that will further boost the British economy. And those issues are the substance of the summit alongside EU requests around youth mobility.” The prime minister has come under pressure from some within his party, including former leader Lord Neil Kinnock, who have called on him to include a pledge to rejoin the EU in Labour's next manifesto. Mr Burnham added that he had concerns about the EU's protectionist “made in Europe” laws and its impact on British manufacturing.

Burnham will meet with Donald Trump for the first time in New York on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

“We do have concerns about Made in Europe, which is something that could affect British industry and British supply chains,” Burnham said. He said he would bring up his concerns "in a constructive spirit" when he met with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. In his speech to the UN on Tuesday night, Mr Burnham is expected to reflect on the "turbulence" in the ten years since Brexit, and suggest that the 2016 referendum may have been "interfered" with. “I’m reflecting on that last decade,” he told reporters. “What we’ve experienced is when that turbulence comes, when outside actors seek to manipulate, to distort facts, influence the British democratic process.

He said he would bring up his concerns "in a constructive spirit" when he met with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy