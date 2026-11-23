Burnham hits out at 'stuck in the past' former PMs over pleas not to reignite the Brexit debate
“They can’t face up to the bad deal that they did," the Prime Minister insisted as he pushed back against advice from Rishi Sunak and Theresa May
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Andy Burnham has dismissed advice from several 'stuck in the past' former PMs over pleas not to reignite the Brexit debate.
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Mr Burnham said he would dismiss the advice of former leaders including Rishi Sunak and Theresa May who “put us here in the first place”.
The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I’m not sure they’re the people I’ll be listening to here because they left Britain with a bad Brexit deal.
“They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal that they did."
Read more: Andy Burnham 'told Emmanuel Macron' he wanted to rejoin the EU, Tories Tom Tugendhat claims
Read more: 'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall
“I’m not a prime minister that’s going to be stuck in the past. I want to lead Britain forward to a more hopeful future, get the economy growing again, get cost of living down for people, lower energy bills.
“All of these things can be achieved by a more positive, constructive relationship with the European Union.
“I believe it will be better for Britain to take this path, and I won’t be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place.”
Mr Burnham said the deal he struck with the European Union will “lift the pressure off the weekly shop”.
The Prime Minister struck agreements at last week’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme, which he will also tout in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons later on Monday.
Visiting a Morrisons regional distribution centre in Sittingbourne, Kent, Mr Burnham said: “We’re here at Morrisons, and they have told me that the deal will lift the pressure off the weekly shop.
“They’ve just shown me a stack of paperwork which they have to fill in when they export from here to their store in Gibraltar.
It comes despite First Secretary of State Louise Haigh telling LBC that there is 'no guarantee' that an EU reset would cut food prices.