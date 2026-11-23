“They can’t face up to the bad deal that they did," the Prime Minister insisted as he pushed back against advice from Rishi Sunak and Theresa May

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham attends a press conference during the EU-UK summit in Brussels. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Andy Burnham has dismissed advice from several 'stuck in the past' former PMs over pleas not to reignite the Brexit debate.

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Mr Burnham said he would dismiss the advice of former leaders including Rishi Sunak and Theresa May who “put us here in the first place”. The Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I’m not sure they’re the people I’ll be listening to here because they left Britain with a bad Brexit deal. “They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal that they did." Read more: Andy Burnham 'told Emmanuel Macron' he wanted to rejoin the EU, Tories Tom Tugendhat claims Read more: 'No guarantee' EU reset will cut food prices, Louise Haigh admits after ministers claim costs will fall

Prime Minister Andy Burnham with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as he visits the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I’m not a prime minister that’s going to be stuck in the past. I want to lead Britain forward to a more hopeful future, get the economy growing again, get cost of living down for people, lower energy bills. “All of these things can be achieved by a more positive, constructive relationship with the European Union. “I believe it will be better for Britain to take this path, and I won’t be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place.” Mr Burnham said the deal he struck with the European Union will “lift the pressure off the weekly shop”. The Prime Minister struck agreements at last week’s Brussels summit covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading, and a youth experience scheme, which he will also tout in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons later on Monday.