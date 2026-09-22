LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark looks at Andy Burnham's first meeting with Donald Trump.

By Natasha Clark

Andy Burnham and Donald Trump met on the outskirts of the UN summit without the Starmer Trump card of a letter from the King.

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But it was not without flattery and diplomatic acrobatics from both world leaders. On a day when the President had nearly a dozen meetings with other heads of state, it suited both Downing Street and the White House to keep the meeting lower-key than before. Yet, No10 will be pleased with how their nearly hour-long meeting went. It's always a good sign when it goes on longer than hoped, and this was more than the 30minutes originally billed. Unusually, the cameras were only allowed in at the end, which gave us close-ups of Burnham twiddling his hands and eyes darting around the room. But minutes into the appearance, Trump delivered the goods. Read more: US-UK relationship ‘more up’ with Burnham than Starmer, says Trump as leaders meet for first time Read more: 'Shall I annihilate the Islamic Republic?': Trump calls on nations to isolate Iran and threatens to ‘drive them into hell’

President Donald Trump meets with Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson). Picture: Alamy

Burnham is a "natural businessman" and "gets it", declared Trump - despite the PM having a full career in journalism and politics. Burnham next echoed Trump's UN speech with quips about both countries having bright futures and wanting their best days to lie ahead, tapping into Trump's love for Britain too. Chagos and the Falklands were expected landmines. But both leaders let their counterparts voice criticism and then let the silence speak for itself. There was disagreement but no vocal criticism in public. Trump was on best behaviour and seemed relaxed, referring to the new PM as "Andy" and taking a smattering of press questions.

The meeting had shades of Hugh Grant's iconic scene with the American president (played by Billy Bob Thornton) in Love Actually (2003). Picture: Alamy