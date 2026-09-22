Love-in meets Love Actually: Burnham holds his own in first Trump meeting, writes Natasha Clark
LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark looks at Andy Burnham's first meeting with Donald Trump.
Andy Burnham and Donald Trump met on the outskirts of the UN summit without the Starmer Trump card of a letter from the King.
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But it was not without flattery and diplomatic acrobatics from both world leaders.
On a day when the President had nearly a dozen meetings with other heads of state, it suited both Downing Street and the White House to keep the meeting lower-key than before.
Yet, No10 will be pleased with how their nearly hour-long meeting went.
It's always a good sign when it goes on longer than hoped, and this was more than the 30minutes originally billed.
Unusually, the cameras were only allowed in at the end, which gave us close-ups of Burnham twiddling his hands and eyes darting around the room.
But minutes into the appearance, Trump delivered the goods.
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Burnham is a "natural businessman" and "gets it", declared Trump - despite the PM having a full career in journalism and politics.
Burnham next echoed Trump's UN speech with quips about both countries having bright futures and wanting their best days to lie ahead, tapping into Trump's love for Britain too.
Chagos and the Falklands were expected landmines. But both leaders let their counterparts voice criticism and then let the silence speak for itself.
There was disagreement but no vocal criticism in public.
Trump was on best behaviour and seemed relaxed, referring to the new PM as "Andy" and taking a smattering of press questions.
Burnham did have to sit awkwardly as Trump hit out at journalists he's currently at war with thanks to banning several from the White House, which would have been uncomfortable territory for Burnham.
Israel was well navigated too.
Burnham boldly pointed out he'd called Trump ahead of time to discuss sanctioning settlements and gave a full-throated defence of his position, to which Trump appeared to respect.
The Love Actually moment came close when Burnham quipped that Trump had once described Manchester as "some town".
That might be the most eyebrow-raising comment an ally has made to a US president in Trump's six years in office, and one which will perfectly play into what Brits think of Trump.
Burnham got a smile when he said he wouldn't hold it against him, and got a slick answer out when he said he was at home in Manchester, Makerfield and also Manhattan.
It may not have had the pomp and pageantry of the Oval Office, and later this week the Americans will be far more focused on the visit from President Xi of China.
But for Trump to say Burnham has already improved relations, and the heap of praise he laid on him, will be met warmly by diplomats who insist the special relationship must be maintained.
And for those who have been waiting for the Brits to engage in a more confrontational and hands-off approach, there's much there too to be pleased with.