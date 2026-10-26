Steven Stuart has welcomed the government's pledge, but called on them to work with frontline services and invest in crucial support systems.

Steven Stuart co-founded the charity Friends of Essex and London Homeless . Picture: Friends of Essex and London Homeless

By Ella Bennett

The co-founder of a homeless charity that serves hot meals on the streets of London has called on Andy Burnham to tackle the root causes of the issue.

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The Prime Minister has vowed that everyone sleeping rough in England will be offered a way off the streets by Christmas. Steven Stuart, who started Friends of Essex and London Homeless with his wife Cheryl 10 years ago, has said that while he likes that Mr Burnham has "that fire in his belly", tackling homelessness requires proper investment in support services and working with frontline charities. Speaking to LBC, Mr Stuart appeared cautious of Mr Burnham's "sweeping statement" to end homelessness, saying "it's not that simple". Mr Stuart runs a soup kitchen in Charing Cross, London, just a 10-minute walk from Parliament, every Wednesday, during which the charity serves about 140 hot meals to those in need. He said there are many difficulties faced by those on the street, and tackling the issue of homelessness is "not as simple as picking somebody up and just putting them into a square room". "We're talking about people, not all, but quite a high percentage of people who have got lots of baggage, lots of requirements they're going to need for them to be able to switch from the life that they're leading to the life that you and I are leading, which we deem to be normal." Read more: 'We could buy them all houses': Nick Ferrari stunned as minister reveals £190,000 per-head cost of ending homelessness Read more: Burnham reveals he 'would like UK to return to EU in his lifetime'

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks as he hosts a "Rough Sleeping Summit" in Downing Street. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Mr Stuart said support services are stretched, and people aren't currently given the tailored and personalised support they need. No two people are the same, he told LBC. "Just because two people seem identical - they're homeless, they're alcoholics or have an addiction of some description - there are different reasons that they might have been in that situation." He said they often see situations where someone will be given a place to live, but after a period of time, they bounce back "because ultimately the issues that have found them in the situation they were first in are the same reasons that they're back out". "If we don't overcome our problems and understand them and address them and then get them dealt with, we're gonna have the same issues," he said.

Friends of Essex and London Homeless soup kitchen. Picture: Friends of Essex and London Homeless

As part of the government's pledge to end homelessness, the Prime Minister is hosting a rough sleeping summit at Downing Street on Monday, bringing together private firms, charities and local leaders to consider ways of tackling the issue. Organisations attending the summit include the National Housing Federation, which will work with housing associations to identify at least 2,000 potential homes and bedspaces, while beauty firm L’Oréal Group will launch a social salon partnership with St Mungo’s and Haircuts4Homeless. Virgin Media O2 will provide digital support to organisations working with the homeless while other attendees at the summit include the Salvation Army, Ikea, the Morrisons Foundation and Comic Relief.

While Mr Stuart welcomes the action taken by the government, he implored them not to overlook the grassroots charities that are working on the frontline of homelessness day in and day out. He called on Mr Burnham to come down to the soup kitchen they run to "see and smell and touch what we do". He said: "We can all sit in an office and decide what we think that looks like from outside of our window, but first and foremost, they need to come down." "I'm on the street with these people every single week we go out. So I think if you want to start changing something, you need to understand it. You need to understand what it means to be at the beginning of where it starts," he said. "But until you understand what happens at the beginning, how can you repair anything further up the line? It's impossible."

Mr Stuart co-founded the charity almost a decade ago, and in that time the situation has become much worse, he said. As well as feeding and offering support to those living on the streets, the charity is increasingly seeing people on the verge of homelessness who are struggling to put food on the table. "They're nearly homeless without being homeless," he said. "So they've got one foot in and one foot out because they're struggling [with the cost-of-living crisis]." "And you're seeing more vulnerable people coming in who are now becoming homeless or just hanging on not to become homeless."

Mr Stuart co-founded the charity almost a decade ago, and in that time the situation has become much worse, he said. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Chancellor John Healey will confirm a further £432 million to address rough sleeping in his statement on Wednesday. The funding in the Budget comes on top of £442 million committed earlier this year and will allow the rough sleeping programme to continue until the end of the current parliament in 2029. However, Mr Stuart said while the amount of money pledged is a huge amount, he doesn't think it will be enough to tackle the vast causes of homelessness. "It may cover you to get them a roof over their head, but it ain't going to keep them in there because you're not dealing with the reason they started where they started. "Until we deal with the root cause of any problem in this world, we are never ever going to get to resolve the issues because they're still going to come back to us." Mr Stuart also questioned the type of accommodation that might be offered to people, suggesting that shared multiple occupancy housing might not be sufficient. People struggling with addiction, for example, could face further difficulties living with other active addicts and not having the support they need.