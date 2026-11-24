The pair met to discuss shared priorities, including tackling homelessness

It marks Prince William's first ever visit to 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Prince William has met the Prime Minister during his first-ever official visit to Downing Street.

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The future monarch, who wore a navy smart suit and tie, was greeted by Andy Burnham as the pair exchanged a handshake before posing for photographs outside the door of Number 10. During Tuesday's visit, which marks a significant step towards his future role as monarch, the pair discussed shared priorities, including tackling homelessness. William launched his Homewards initiative in 2023 – a five-year project aimed at making homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated”, while Mr Burnham pledged to end rough sleeping in his first speech as Prime Minister. It is believed to be the first time in 14 years that a member of the royal family has visited Downing Street. Read more: Kate and William's Anmer Hall country estate in Norfolk 'broken into by intruders' Read more: Prince William and Princess Kate meet Modi as they reach the final leg of their India tour

Prime Minister Andy Burnham welcomes the Prince of Wales to No10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting to discuss shared priorities, in particular tackling homelessness. Picture date: Tuesday November 24, 2026. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

It is not the first time the two have met. The prince met Mr Burnham at the Omani state visit last month, and also previously when the now-premier was mayor of Greater Manchester during a visit to the Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side in 2023. In January 2025, the prince held a meeting with the then-prime minister Sir Keir Starmer at Kensington Palace.

The visit on Tuesday morning has been billed as the latest example of the evolution of the future king’s public life. Picture: Doug Peters/Alamy

The visit on Tuesday morning has been billed as the latest example of the evolution of the future king’s public life. It follows reports that William will be taking a more active role on the world stage, with a series of international visits planned for next year to boost the UK's relationships with its closest allies. On the request of the government, William will travel to several countries in the Middle East and Europe in 2027, focusing on issues including defence and security. Earlier this month, William met with the defence secretary, Wes Streeting, to discuss security and defence. He also held bilateral talks with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last week at the request of the British Government during his Earthshot tour with the Princess of Wales.

The pair met to discuss shared priorities, inclduing tackling homelessness. Picture: PA