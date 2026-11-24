Andy Burnham hosts Prince William during first Downing Street visit
The pair met to discuss shared priorities, including tackling homelessness
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Prince William has met the Prime Minister during his first-ever official visit to Downing Street.
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The future monarch, who wore a navy smart suit and tie, was greeted by Andy Burnham as the pair exchanged a handshake before posing for photographs outside the door of Number 10.
During Tuesday's visit, which marks a significant step towards his future role as monarch, the pair discussed shared priorities, including tackling homelessness.
William launched his Homewards initiative in 2023 – a five-year project aimed at making homelessness “rare, brief and unrepeated”, while Mr Burnham pledged to end rough sleeping in his first speech as Prime Minister.
It is believed to be the first time in 14 years that a member of the royal family has visited Downing Street.
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It is not the first time the two have met.
The prince met Mr Burnham at the Omani state visit last month, and also previously when the now-premier was mayor of Greater Manchester during a visit to the Hideaway Youth Project in Moss Side in 2023.
In January 2025, the prince held a meeting with the then-prime minister Sir Keir Starmer at Kensington Palace.
The visit on Tuesday morning has been billed as the latest example of the evolution of the future king’s public life. It follows reports that William will be taking a more active role on the world stage, with a series of international visits planned for next year to boost the UK's relationships with its closest allies.
On the request of the government, William will travel to several countries in the Middle East and Europe in 2027, focusing on issues including defence and security.
Earlier this month, William met with the defence secretary, Wes Streeting, to discuss security and defence.
He also held bilateral talks with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi last week at the request of the British Government during his Earthshot tour with the Princess of Wales.
The prince was accompanied to Downing Street by his chief aide, private secretary Ian Patrick, who previously worked at the Foreign Office and as an adviser to Lord Ashdown, former leader of the Liberal Democrats.
William’s father the King, as the previous Prince of Wales, went to Downing Street numerous times, including with the then-Princess of Wales for a dinner with Margaret Thatcher in 1989.
Senior members of the royal family, including the reigning monarch, have often visited the prime minister’s official residence, posing in front of the front door, as part of what is described as the longstanding constitutional relationship between the Sovereign and the Prime Minister.
It is believed to be the first time in 14 years that a member of the royal family has visited Downing Street since Queen Elizabeth II attended a cabinet meeting during her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
The late Queen also dined there with Sir Winston Churchill on the eve of his resignation in 1955, among other visits.