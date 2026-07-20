Burnham premiership makes me 'as excited as a kid at Christmas,' admits Jess Phillips
The Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast she is “looking forward to change” as Sir Keir Starmer's premiership comes to an end.
Jess Phillips has told LBC she feels “like a kid at Christmas" as Andy Burnham prepares to enter Downing Street today.
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Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said she is “looking forward to change” as the era of Sir Keir Starmer draws to a close.
Moving vans were seen arriving at the Prime Minister's residence over the weekend - with the former Manchester Mayor set to replace him as Britain's seventh leader in just 10 years.
“I've had about 3 hours sleep because I just kept waking up, a bit like a kid on Christmas”, Ms Phillips told Nick.S
he said she has the “feeling that you've left the iron on, like something's happening.”
Ms Phillips added: “I do feel excited. I'm a person who likes change, and I understand that the country has been through a huge amount of change and Andy Burnham will be the 7th Prime Minister in 10 years”.
She admitted that that might feel like too much for some people but added that “I am a person who always votes for change”.
Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.
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“I'm quite looking forward to the change actually. We shall see though as the day rolls out,” Ms Phillips added.It comes as Mr Burnham will urge the country to be honest about the challenges it faces and call for “reflection and resolution”.
He will also say he is “acutely conscious” that the UK has had seven prime ministers in the last decade, stressing the need for more stable and responsible politics and pledging to restore faith in government.
Allies of Mr Burnham said he will argue on Monday that political stability must deliver “tangible” improvements along with the “breathing room” on the cost of living he has previously promised.
Before the speech, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to make his own address outside No 10 before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally resign before Mr Burnham meets the King to “kiss hands” and be appointed prime minister.
Unlike Sir Keir’s statement announcing his resignation, neither speech is likely to be interrupted by protesters after the police banned amplified music outside Downing Street during the handover.
After his speech, Mr Burnham is expected to name his cabinet.
Monday caps a rapid transition for Mr Burnham, coming barely a month after he returned to Westminster following his victory in the Makerfield by-election.
Without a full leadership contest, the new prime minister has yet to set out much of his agenda for his premiership.
He has said he wants to devolve power away from Westminster as one of his key priorities, driving that agenda with a new “No 10 North” in Manchester, which he is expected to visit later in the week.