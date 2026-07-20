Jess Phillips has told LBC she feels “like a kid at Christmas" as Andy Burnham prepares to enter Downing Street today.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said she is “looking forward to change” as the era of Sir Keir Starmer draws to a close.

Moving vans were seen arriving at the Prime Minister's residence over the weekend - with the former Manchester Mayor set to replace him as Britain's seventh leader in just 10 years.

“I've had about 3 hours sleep because I just kept waking up, a bit like a kid on Christmas”, Ms Phillips told Nick.S

he said she has the “feeling that you've left the iron on, like something's happening.”

Ms Phillips added: “I do feel excited. I'm a person who likes change, and I understand that the country has been through a huge amount of change and Andy Burnham will be the 7th Prime Minister in 10 years”.

She admitted that that might feel like too much for some people but added that “I am a person who always votes for change”.

Britain gets a new Prime Minister on Monday. Stay with the LBC app for full live coverage as Andy Burnham takes the keys to Downing Street.

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