The Prime Minister will promise to tackle thorny issues such as social care and utilities when he addresses Labour's conference in Liverpool

Prime Minister Andy Burnham rehearses his keynote address on stage at the ACC in Liverpool which he’ll deliver to delegates at the Labour Party conference tomorrow. Picture date: Monday September 28, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Andy Burnham will pledge to hold an "honest conversation" about the issues "politicians usually avoid" such as social care when he addresses Labour's conference on Tuesday.

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The Prime Minister will promise to tackle thorny issues such as social care and utilities - and to carve out a "clear direction" for Britain pledging “less drift and more direction”. Social care is likely to feature prominently in the speech - after Mr Burnham pledged to bring in an NHS free-at-the-point of use style system, suggesting he was unafraid to take unpopular choices and hike taxes to pay for it. The Telegraph suggests that to fund a new social care service, the PM is planning to scrap the triple lock on the state pension. The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises by the largest of three measures: inflation, average wage growth, or 2%. Critics argue that with public services struggling and Britain's low birth rate contributing to an ageing population, the policy is no longer sustainable. The lock was pioneered under the Conservatives to reduce high pensioner poverty - but some have argued that more targeted support for the poorest pensions would be more appropriate. He will say: “We can’t carry on as we are. Politics-as-usual has taken Britain backwards. More of the same isn’t good enough and isn’t going to get us where we need to be.” Echoing the conference’s slogan of “Hope again”, Mr Burnham will tell party members that “hope comes from honesty and from saying the things politicians usually avoid”. Read more: Andy Burnham's social care revolution will be swallowed by the system it inherits Read more: Andy Burnham's promise for NHS-style social care 'will be for older people not children'

Mr Burnham will tell party members that “hope comes from honesty and from saying the things politicians usually avoid”. Picture: Alamy

And he will revisit the themes of his first speeches in office, criticising the centralisation of power in the hands of “vested interests” and promising a break from the “flawed thinking of the last 40 years”. At the opening of the conference on Sunday, Mr Burnham said he was prepared to make unpopular decisions, including tax hikes, to pay for social care – accusing previous generations of politicians of “cowardice” for failing to “grasp the nettle” of reform. Mr Burnham previously said he intends to spend what “political capital” he has on reforming social care, an issue he tried to address as health secretary under Gordon Brown. The Prime Minister has revealed his new social care system would be free at the point of use like the NHS, and an adult-focused service - rather than a broader one that helps everyone. Mr Burnham will set out the “broad direction” of his social care plans in his Labour Party conference speech in Liverpool on Tuesday.

Andy Burnham speaking to Shelagh Fogarty on LBC . Picture: Alamy

A care service which, like the NHS, is free at the point of use could cost up to £18.5 billion a year in 2035/6, the Health Foundation think tank has estimated. But change is unlikely to come before the next election, with Baroness Louise Casey still to publish the findings of her review of social care and Mr Burnham suggesting he would put his proposals to the public in Labour’s next manifesto. Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake said hope was “not a strategy”. He said: “If Andy Burnham wants to be honest with the British people, he must admit that Labour’s tax rises have crushed businesses, killed jobs and hammered family finances — all so Labour can give more handouts to benefits street. “Tomorrow Andy Burnham has the chance to show whether he’s got the backbone to bring the welfare bill down and stand up to his welfare obsessed MPs. Failure to do so will prove he’s just a people pleaser who can’t take decisions in the national interest, and that Labour really are the welfare party.”