Andy Burnham says that Labour needs 'quite a bit of change' as rumours swirl about the Greater Manchester mayor launching a bid to become Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Andy Burnham says that Labour needs 'quite a bit of change' as rumours swirl about the Mayor of Greater Manchester launching a bid to replace Sir Keir Starmer.

While speaking in Stockport, Mr Burnham was asked by a member of the public about his potential ambitions to become an MP again and run for leadership of the party. He used the event to pour cold water on rumours that he was preparing a leadership challenge, but failed to rule out a return to national politics. Read More: Who is Andy Burnham and why is he being tipped to replace Sir Keir Starmer? It has also been rumoured that a Labour MP in Greater Manchester is set to stand down due to ill-health, paving the way for Mr Burnham to rejoin the Commons, as he would have to in order to stand for Labour leader. But he said he had not had any conversations about running for an open seat.

Mr Burnham has been reported to be preparing a campaign apparatus in order to challenge Sir Keir Starmer (pictured) for the leadership of the party. Picture: Getty

Burnham told the crowd: "I can honestly say to you all, I've not spoken to any MP about any vacancy. I've not, you know, anyone standing down. "I've not built this infrastructure that they said I'd built my own campaign machine. I didn't. I added my name to a letter to show support for what they're trying to." Mr Burnham has run for Labour leader twice before, in 2010 and 2015, and has always been open to the idea of coming back to the fore. With Angela Rayner leaving a gap in Labour, there have been talks that Mr Burnham could be the one to take her place. Criticising the current party structure, Mr Burnham said: "I think, personally, if I'm again going to speak honestly, I think Labour needs quite a bit of change, really, in terms of the way it's running things internally as well as changes. So I'm going to be honest and say that. So I'm kind of one of those voices."

With Angela Rayner leaving a gap in Labour, there have been talks that Mr Burnham could be the one to take her place. Picture: Getty